Arrival Van is arriving in Europe after an initial order of 3,000 units

Arrival makes all-electric commercial vehicles and have pioneered a new method of design and production, using local Microfactories. Today Arrival has announced its cute little Van (not as cute as the prototype) has arrived in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The Arrival European Roadshow will allow the public to see the Van when it visits 15 European cities between September 2021 and March 2022.

Arrival will expand its presence across Europe and is taking the Arrival Van to 9 countries in 4 months including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Norway, Netherlands, and Sweden.

Recently Arrival announced a partnership with LeasePlan for an initial order of 3,000 vans and will see the Arrival Van rolled out across many of these European cities. Arrival’s Microfactories enable local production across European cities and uplift the local community.

Arrival’s Van offers a number of build options, including a walk-in Van, Cargo Van, Passenger Van and Chassis Cab.

Like passenger EVs, commerical EVs also benefit from a similar lower cost of ownership, which obviously will vary based on cost, cargo volumes etc. Arrival also take safety seriously, as well as the well-being of drivers and the public on our roads and streets using advanced technologies.

These advanced features include ADAS, such as Advanced Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control. Other technologies to help the driver include digital e-mirrors, a 360-degree surround view, Traffic Sign Recognition, and many more.

We’re thrilled to be bringing the Arrival Van to customers and consumers in Europe in the coming months. Over the past year, we’ve seen tremendous demand for the Arrival Van globally – in particular in Europe – as more and more fleet operators are looking to decarbonise their operations, in line with global public policy. To enable businesses to transition to electric vehicles and excel in their operations while improving the environment, we’ve worked with operators and drivers to design and produce the Arrival Van to be a best-in-class solution with a TCO that makes the transition the best possible commercial decision too.” Avinash Rugoobur, President at Arrival

The Arrival Van has started public road trials with key customers this summer and is expected to start full production in Q3 2022.