Australia Post buys 1,000 more electric motorbikes, 4,000 electric pushbikes

Australia Post spend a crazy amount of staff and equipment to deliver mail (and parcels) to your house daily. While staff are essential to getting the job done, they can and are improving the equipment.

After a successful trial of the three-wheeled electric delivery vehicles (eDVs) back in 2017, the company is now ordering, 1,000 more. This will see the fleet grow to make Australia Post the nation’s largest electric vehicle operator.

Australia Post Group Chief Operating Officer, Bob Black, said the 1,000 eDVs boost its existing fleet of electric postie vehicles – including electric pushbikes – and creates a range of benefits for posties, customers and the environment.

Along with the additional 1,000 eDVs Australia Post will also roll out an additional 4,000 electric pushbikes, bringing its total to 5,980 over the next 3 years.

Australia Post says the new electric vehicles can transport three times the mail that was carried on traditional motorbikes. (Photo credit: ABC News: Meghna Bali)

“We are proud to soon be operating Australia’s largest fleet of electric vehicles, and hope this will set the standard across Australia. With parcel volumes growing – on average, close to 10 per cent each year for the last three years – and letter volumes declining, we’re always looking for ways to ensure our posties continue to play an important and sustainable role in the community. These vehicles offer additional carrying capacity, so our posties can deliver more parcels than ever before directly to the customer’s door – and can perform additional functions, such as collecting mail from street posting boxes.” Australia Post Group Chief Operating Officer, Bob Black

Along with delivery benefits, Mr Black said the electric vehicles also offer added safety and environmental protections.

Each EV motorbike can travel up to 45km/hr and carry around 1,200 letters and 100 small parcels with an estimated payload of 195kg.

Traditional motorbike

“The eDVs are safer than the traditional motorcycle. They are easier to see on the road, more stable, have increased rider protection and lower on-road speeds, all of which reduce a postie’s exposure to incidents and serious accidents. We started trialling eDVs in 2017 and we’ve since deployed them in all states. We have worked closely with our posties to make improvements along the way. Our posties love the eDVs because they demonstrate our commitment to providing safer and more sustainable employment into the future, given consumers are sending fewer letters and relying more and more on their postie to deliver their parcels. They will also help us achieve our commitment of reducing our carbon emissions by 25 per cent by 2020.” Australia Post Group Chief Operating Officer, Bob Black

Australia Post’s deployment of the additional 1,000 vehicles is expected to start from June across all states.



