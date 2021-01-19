Free music service Uppbeat offers beats for YouTubers & content creators to avoid take downs

If you’re a content creator, regularly creating videos on YouTube, Instagram, or even TikTok, then chances are, you’ve struggled to find great free, royalty-free music.

Uppbeat, a new music platform, designed to solve this very challenge. YouTubers and content creators can now get high-quality, legitimate music for free, to enhance their videos.

YouTube channels are rife with reports of takedowns due to copyright claims. Regardless of the size of your following, we all share one common problem: finding quality music, without fear of the video being taken down.

In order to avoid copyright claims, and loss of YouTube ad revenue, some users have turned to pricey music license subscriptions, uninspiring Creative Commons music, or YouTube Audio Library’s clunky interface.

Now, with the launch of Uppbeat, YouTubers and content creators can enjoy a free music platform built from the ground up for the creator community.

From travel vlogs, comedy sketches, or background beats for tutorial videos, Uppbeat’s diverse catalog and curated playlists are designed to perfectly complement all types of content.

The platform launched today with over 900 registered tracks from indie artists, producers and composers from around the world, including the likes of Pryces, Genuine Colour and Danijel Zambo, whose music has been used in vlogs from famous YouTube personality Casey Neistat.

Uppbeat’s free users can download ten full-length tracks per month, which they can freely use in YouTube videos without risking copyright claims.

Alternatively the serivce also offers a paid subscription for a Premium account (US$6.99pm) that provides unlimited and unrestricted access to Uppbeat’s catalog, as well as the ability to whitelist YouTube channels and preempt any future copyright claims.

Lots of you asking how on earth Uppbeat is free. 🤯 We pool Uppbeat Premium subs with other revenue & pay our artists everytime you download their music, whether that's for free or with a Premium account. — Uppbeat (@UppbeatOfficial) January 18, 2021

“Uppbeat is the music platform that creators have been waiting for. The lack of affordable copyright-free music has been an obstacle in the content creator space for far too long and the feedback we’ve received on our platform from the community so far has been hugely encouraging. “Beyond providing a great experience for our users, supporting our artists and music producers is immensely important to us. They’re the beating heart of our platform, so we’ve devised an ethical business model that allows us to remunerate them from a number of revenue streams. It means our artists are always paid fairly for their music, regardless of whether it’s been downloaded by someone with a free account or Uppbeat Premium. “We’ve created a fairer, more usable, service that offers better value than other music platforms. We’re now intent on establishing ourselves as the world’s go-to resource for YouTubers and creators that are seeking quality music for their content.” Lewis Foster, CEO, Uppbeat

Uppbeat is the brainchild of Music Vine, a leading music licensing platform for professional filmmakers, based in Leeds, UK. With years of experience and a carefully curated catalog of talented artists, composers, and producers from all around the world already at its disposal, the company is now poised to shake up the YouTube and content creator space.

Head to https://uppbeat.io/ and check it out.