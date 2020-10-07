GoPro’s big gamble on HERO9 pricing worked! Passes 500,000 subscribers

When GoPro announced this HERO9 pricing model, it left a number of us scratching our heads, it’s less money and includes a subscription, than if you buy outright, how does that work?

As I suggested in my full review of the GoPro HERO 9, GoPro is clearly looking for a way to smooth out revenue, rather than have large spikes every time they have their annual hardware release.

This massive push, both from the pricing model, but also from the heavy push throughout GoPro’s website, has been incredibly successful.

GoPro has seen the number of people subscribing to GoPro+, now pass 500,000.

“Thanks to a stellar global launch of HERO9 Black, our paid GoPro subscriber count is ahead of where we expected to be at this time and bodes well for us to exceed our previously-stated target of 600,000 to 700,000 paid subscribers by year-end.” Nicholas Woodman, GoPro’s founder and CEO.

The vast majority of consumers purchasing HERO9 Black through the company’s website at GoPro.com are purchasing the camera bundled with an annual ‘GoPro subscription’. That includes unlimited cloud storage of a user’s GoPro footage, a high-quality live-streaming service, no-questions-asked damaged camera replacement, plus savings on cameras and GoPro’s vast line of accessories including a new line of travel and active-lifestyle bags, clothing and lighting products.

Additionally, GoPro shared that high demand for HERO9 Black and the associated GoPro subscription drove 230% growth in GoPro.com sales over the comparable two-week post-launch period in 2019.

“GoPro.com has seen substantial year-over-year sales growth during the post-launch period across all regions, globally. Demand for HERO9 Black and the GoPro subscription at GoPro.com are accelerating our shift to a more direct-to-consumer business.” Nicholas Woodman, GoPro’s founder and CEO.

The GoPro HERO9 Black is available from GoPro.com and at select retailers around the world. The camera retails for RRP A$699.95 or for A$559.95 with the purchase of a one-year subscription to GoPro+ (included).

For more information on HERO9 Black and the GoPro subscription, visit gopro.com.