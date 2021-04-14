Microsoft launch Surface Laptop 4 and new accessories in Australia with a familiar design and faster internals

Today Microsoft announced Surface Laptop 4, along with several new accessories are now available. As you’d expect from a 4th gen product (Microsoft often take 3 to get something right), Surface Laptop 4 sees further refinements of an already great product.

Available in both 13.5” or 15” models, the Surface Laptop 4 retains the sleek design with it’s 3:2 PixelSense touchscreen making it great for creative professionals who crave more vertical real estate.

One of the best things about the Surface Laptop 4 is that Microsoft didn’t get creative for the hell of it, they kept a lot of what was great about the product, meaning those who bought into earlier versions, now have a really easy path to upgrade.

Returning is the familiar design language, while offering updated internals to deliver the performance Australians expect. You can get up to 19 hours of battery life and as much as 70% improvement on performance and a choice of 11th Gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen processors.

Starting from AU$1,749, Australians can place orders from today, April 14th through microsoft.com/en-au/surface/business/surface-laptop-4 or your local reseller.

Microsoft also released a number of accessories.