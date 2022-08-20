Next Level Racing giving away a 1 of 1 golden racing simulator

Next Level Racing makes racing simulators and typically they’re all black, but not this one, it’s gold. As part of a Golden Giveaway, the company is offering an exclusive 1 of 1 model of their GT Elite Racing Simulator Cockpit.

To be in the running to win this, you simply have to spend $100 on their site and there are plenty of racing accessories you could meet that requirement.

Next Level Racing sells a range of racing accessories, including racing wheels and pedals, gaming chairs through their website – pagnianimports.com.au

The regular Next Level Racing GTElite Aluminium Simulator Cockpit costs A$899 and offers the following features for $899:

Rigid and highly adjustable mounting supports included for your seat, wheel, pedals, shifter, handbrake

Pedal position height, angle and distance adjustable

Premium packaging including double boxing and foam moulded cut outs for aluminium profile and parts

Fully enclosed base frame for strength and aesthetics as well as one piece aluminium profiles for rigidity required for motion

Compatible with all major brands of electronics for wheels, pedals and shifters including fanatec, simxperience and many more

With many sim racers also streaming online, having a point of difference in your rig is certainly desirable and if you were the lucky one to win a 1 of 1 edition, that’d certainly be a point of difference. Having gold accents is visually interesting, but you would have a challenge to find gold accessories to compliment the sim arcing chassis.