Next Level Racing giving away a 1 of 1 golden racing simulator

Jason Cartwright
By Jason Cartwright
Next Level Racing makes racing simulators and typically they’re all black, but not this one, it’s gold. As part of a Golden Giveaway, the company is offering an exclusive 1 of 1 model of their GT Elite Racing Simulator Cockpit.

To be in the running to win this, you simply have to spend $100 on their site and there are plenty of racing accessories you could meet that requirement.

Next Level Racing sells a range of racing accessories, including racing wheels and pedals, gaming chairs through their website – pagnianimports.com.au

The regular Next Level Racing GTElite Aluminium Simulator Cockpit costs A$899 and offers the following features for $899:

  • Rigid and highly adjustable mounting supports included for your seat, wheel, pedals, shifter, handbrake
  • Pedal position height, angle and distance adjustable
  • Premium packaging including double boxing and foam moulded cut outs for aluminium profile and parts
  • Fully enclosed base frame for strength and aesthetics as well as one piece aluminium profiles for rigidity required for motion
  • Compatible with all major brands of electronics for wheels, pedals and shifters including fanatec, simxperience and many more

With many sim racers also streaming online, having a point of difference in your rig is certainly desirable and if you were the lucky one to win a 1 of 1 edition, that’d certainly be a point of difference. Having gold accents is visually interesting, but you would have a challenge to find gold accessories to compliment the sim arcing chassis.

Gaming
Creator of techAU, Jason has spent the dozen+ years covering technology in Australia and around the world. Bringing a background in multimedia and passion for technology to the job, Cartwright delivers detailed product reviews, event coverage and industry news on a daily basis. Disclaimer: Tesla Shareholder from 20/01/2021
