Next Level Racing giving away a 1 of 1 golden racing simulator

Next Level Racing makes racing simulators and typically they’re all black, but not this one, it’s gold. As part of a Golden Giveaway, the company is offering an exclusive 1 of 1 model of their GT Elite Racing Simulator Cockpit.
To be in the running to win this, you simply have to spend $100 on their site and there are plenty of racing accessories you could meet that requirement.
Next Level Racing sells a range of racing accessories, including racing wheels and pedals, gaming chairs through their website – pagnianimports.com.au
The regular Next Level Racing GTElite Aluminium Simulator Cockpit costs A$899 and offers the following features for $899:
- Rigid and highly adjustable mounting supports included for your seat, wheel, pedals, shifter, handbrake
- Pedal position height, angle and distance adjustable
- Premium packaging including double boxing and foam moulded cut outs for aluminium profile and parts
- Fully enclosed base frame for strength and aesthetics as well as one piece aluminium profiles for rigidity required for motion
- Compatible with all major brands of electronics for wheels, pedals and shifters including fanatec, simxperience and many more
With many sim racers also streaming online, having a point of difference in your rig is certainly desirable and if you were the lucky one to win a 1 of 1 edition, that’d certainly be a point of difference. Having gold accents is visually interesting, but you would have a challenge to find gold accessories to compliment the sim arcing chassis.