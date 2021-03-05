Porsche announce 2nd EV, the Taycan Cross Turismo, coming to Aus Q3 2021

Hot off the heels of their first EV, Porsche have announced their second electric vehicle, the Taycan Cross Turismo.

Leveraging the same Taycan platform, the Cross Turismo expands the lineup with a versatile off-road version.

Like the Taycan sports sedan, the Taycan Cross Turismo benefits from an innovative electric drive with 800-volt architecture. The new high-tech chassis with all-wheel drive and adaptive air suspension also ensures uncompromising dynamics off-road. The Cross Turismo offers 47mm more headroom for rear-seat passengers and more than 1,200 litres of load capacity, loaded through the large tailgate at the rear, make the Cross Turismo a true all-rounder.

“In 2019, we sent out a key signal with the debut of our first all-electric sports car. “We see ourselves as pioneers of sustainable mobility: by 2025, half of all the new vehicles we will deliver will have an electrified drive – either fully electric or plug-in hybrid. In 2020, one in three of all vehicles we delivered in Europe had an electric powertrain. The future belongs to electric mobility. With the Taycan Cross Turismo, we’re taking another major step in this direction.” Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche AG

Two derivatives of the Taycan Cross Turismo are available to order in Australia. The Performance Battery Plus, which has a total capacity of 93.4 kWh, is fitted as standard.

While the range is still to be announced, the specs of the models available are:

The Taycan 4S Cross Turismo with 360 kW / 490 PS (horsepower), overboost power with Launch Control 420 kW / 571 PS (horsepower), acceleration 0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds, top speed 240 km/h

with 360 kW / 490 PS (horsepower), overboost power with Launch Control 420 kW / 571 PS (horsepower), acceleration 0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds, top speed 240 km/h The Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo with 460 kW / 625 PS (horsepower), overboost power with Launch Control 500 kW / 680 PS (horsepower), acceleration 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds, top speed 250 km/h.

The high-tech chassis with all-wheel drive and adaptive air suspension comes as standard on both models. The optional Off-Road Design Package increases ground clearance by up to 30 mm. This means that the Cross Turismo can also be driven on demanding off-road terrain. The standard ‘Gravel Mode’ improves the suitability of the new model for driving on rough terrain.

In terms of its visual appearance, the Taycan Cross Turismo closely follows the Mission E Cross Turismo concept study presented at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show: Its silhouette is defined by the sporty roofline sloping downward to the rear – called a ‘flyline’ by the Porsche designers. Off-road design elements include wheel arch trims, unique front and rear lower aprons and side sills. As part of the Off-Road Design Package, the Cross Turismo has special flaps at the corners of the front and rear bumpers and at the ends of the sills. These make for a striking exterior as well as providing protection from stone impacts.

Accessories

Especially for the Taycan Cross Turismo, Porsche has developed an optional rear carrier for up to three bicycles that sets the benchmark in terms of package size and handling. It can be used for many different types of bikes. One of its innovative features is that the tailgate can be opened even when the rear carrier is loaded.

Price & Availability

The Taycan Cross Turismo is available to order now and is expected to arrive in Porsche Centres around Australia from Q3 2021.

When it comes to price, it probably won’t surprise you to see a premium price, for the 2nd EV from Porsche:

Taycan 4S Cross Turismo – A$201,000

Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo – A$271,200

You can see more information at Porsche.com