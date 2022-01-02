Review: Livall Smart Cycling Helmet – Bling Helmet BH60SE Neo

The design of the helmet is fresh and modern, but the distinctive aspect really arrives at the back, where LED lights are hidden in the structure. These are really well integrated, appearing as a normal helmet when they’re not illuminated. I’m also impressed at the comfort of the helmet, with great padding inside the helmet, as well as an adjustment dial at the rear, it is secured to my head perfectly. This comfort also extends to a padded chin strap which is equally comfortable.

Also integrated into the helmet design are downward-facing speakers, beside each ear. This is a design aspect I never expected to like so much, but after having connected my phone by Bluetooth and streaming Clubhouse, Podcasts etc while riding, this is a great inclusion. I’ve typically fumbled around trying to insert a wired headset or wireless earbuds, but having built-in speakers is a seriously simple inclusion that it makes sense to use them. While these don’t offer noise cancelling, and I wish they had a higher maximum volume, the ability to throw on a helmet and have your audio sorted, is a really convenient solution.

It’s difficult to consider design without talking about the included Bling Remote Controller. This pairs with the helmet and when mounted on your handlebars provides easy access to indicate left or right, or activate the voice assistant on your phone. For those with a phone mount, you can also use a camera button at the top of the controller to snap a photo from your phone, a really neat option if you spot something interesting, or want to capture the amazing environment around you, like riding near the beach during sunset.

On the top of the helmet, you’ll find no less than 24 vents to ensure great ventilation that improves air cooling, while reducing wind resistance.