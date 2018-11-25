In terms of design the Surface Pro 6 is incredibly similar to the Pro 5, the Pro 4 and to be honest, even the Surface Pro 3, 2 and even the 1st generation. The physical dimensions haven’t really changed, although slightly thinner and different ports, in different locations. Continued is the familiar surrounding vents to allow the processor heat to be expelled from the body.

One of the biggest differences is the now famous 3:2 aspect ratio of the screen, expands across 12.3″, up .3″ from previous generations, in the same body size. This is achieved thanks to a reduction in the bezel size, while still providing enough area to comfortably grip the device in tablet mode.

The kickstand that Surface made famous, continues the dynamic hinge that allows the device to be positioned at virtually any angle. When using the Surface Pro 6 in different indoor and outdoor lighting conditions, I found this adjustability to be incredibly useful. When using the pen, this also allows the display to angled perfectly to allow artists to go to work.

Typing on the Surface Pro 6 is fantastic, namely because it continues to use exactly the same keyboard from the Pro 4 onwards. Personally I find Microsoft’s chiclet keyboard is sized really well, gives great feedback and flow betweens keys as well has having a the perfect amount of travel.

Naturally the design of the Surface Pro means the bulk of the device weight is in the screen (has to be given it’s removable keyboard), so it’s a different device than a laptop. Despite going after the traditional laptop user, the device won’t suit all users, with many preferring the weight distribution to be in the base of the device. That’s something that you’d need to consider before buying the Pro 6 over say a Surface Laptop or alternate brand.