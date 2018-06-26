Review: Alienware Area-51 Gaming PC

There's no hiding this case, it's big and proud of being a workhorse. The carbon black-powder-coated, stamped metal prevents corrosion while acting as an EMI cage to avoid damage to other devices or electronics.

The trianglular shape certainly delivers a unique difference over much of the competition and leaves Dell's old beige boxes in the decades gone by.

The great thing is its not just design for design's sake, Alienware’s 2nd generation Triad chassis is purposeful. Dell says the Area-51's three corners are built to support 5x the system's weight. This means you can pivot the machine to gain easy access to the rear ports when connecting or disconnecting cables and not fear you're going to break the thing. A button on the back of the chassis turns on the rear accessibility lighting – no flashlight required.

Lined with matte grey panels on either side, the front is adorned with a Alienware logo that does double-duty as the power button.

While there's a few easy to reach ports up front, the business is certainly in the back. The rear is connection city, particularly if you take advantage of the expansion options available. Even with the default setup, you'll have a medusa of cables coming from the back of it, which will test even the best cable managers.

If you're someone who likes to do the multi-coloured LED thing, then rest assured, you have loads of customisation. The side panels feature triple cut-outs that let the light shine through, along with the perimeter hugging lights that up the face of the case and disappear under the built-in handle.

Don't be fooled, that handle on top may look like its used for moving the case, but with its weight, you won't be moving it far. The scale of this case is something that takes you back a bit when you unbox it. It's not mid-sized, but large. Make sure if you have a place in your desk allocated for it, that that space can accommodate a width of 639mm, a depth of 272.7mm and height of 570mm. Starting at weight is a chunky 28kg which is getting close to a 2 person lift.

Overall the uniqueness of the case will be an attraction for some, but put others off, points to Alienware for being bold and being different, and being proud of what they are, an enthusiasts brand. Could you convince your boss to throw one of these on your bench at work? If you can, you're a master negotiator, either that or you work for bloody cool boss (likely both at a gaming company).