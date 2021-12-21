Review: Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box and Gradient Light Strip

Smart lighting solutions have come a long way in recent years and as consumers, we’re happy to entertain a variety of lighting solutions in our homes and businesses.

What started with the Philips Ambilight TV, has now evolved into lighting solutions that are available for essentially any TV. This solution takes the content on-screen and extends it beyond, expanding the colours of the content to multicoloured lighting that extends far beyond the frame of your TV.

Philips understands that not everyone will buy their Ambilight TV that offers this feature, so to solve this, the company has now created the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box.

This device takes input from as many as 4 HDMI sources, reads the content of each frame and sends the light information to the Hue Gradient Light Strip to create virtually the same experience on any brand TV.

The Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box lets you seamlessly mirror the colours of your on-screen TV content, whether it’s from your cable box, gaming console, streaming services or direct input from a laptop, it uses this data to surround the visuals with lighting effects that makes every viewing session vivid and captivating.

After using the solution for a couple of weeks, its now time to detail what’s great and what’s not in a full review.