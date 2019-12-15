Review: Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse

Our expectations of what a mouse can offer are actually really high at the end of 2019. Gone are the days where you could throw a laser in a plastic case, add a scroll wheel and a couple of buttons and call it a day.

Today, gamers expect a serious level of customisation and that’s exactly what the Razer Basilisk Ultimate offers.

HyperSpeed Wireless Technology

Thanks to Razer’s HyperSpeed Wireless Technology, the mouse performs like a wired mouse and something I really appreciate is that when the wireless freedom is approaching it’s end (batteries are low), Razer leverage the built-in lighting to change the colour and let you know you need to charge. This helps avoid one of my biggest pain points with wireless mice and the reason I’d still been using a wired mouse. I simply can’t afford to have the mouse die in the middle of a gaming, or productivity session.

11 Programmable Buttons

Razer loaded this mouse with no less than 11 Programmable Buttons. There’s 10 by default, which is amazing, but in the box you’ll find an optional Multi-function Paddle. This clips into the mouse and lands just in front of your thumb’s resting position. This feels and works a lot like the customisable paddles on the back of the Xbox One X Elite controller. This, like the other customisable buttons can be set to launch applications, perform any mouse or keyboard function and much, much more.

Customisable scroll wheel resistance

One thing you can’t do in the Razer Synapse software is control the wheel resistance. That’s done through two buttons in the underside of the mouse. I found you adjust this a few times over the course of the first few days of ownership, but after you find the right setting for you, it’s really not something you need rapid access to. I’ve had other mice that offer control over the scroll wheel, but this was a toggle button, whereas the Basilisk Ultimate offers you real control. On the lightest setting, it’s not quite free spinning, but it’s perfect for how I like to run the mouse. The most strict is really harsh and I doubt many people leave it on that extreme, but the great thing is, you’re in control.

14 customizable Razer Chroma RGB lighting zones

Razer are going all out with their RGB in this mouse. With 14 zones, you get to customise, probably more than you care to. Personally I found my way to syncing the colours between my Razer Nari headset, the dock and the mouse. There’s all the regular effects and colour cycling, again its a case of really giving users the ultimate control over personalising their setup.

5 customisable sensitivty levels

Something I hated about the last Razer mouse I reviewed, was that the sensitivty controls were underneath the mouse. Thankfully Razer have revised that strategy and any button can be mapped to dynamically shift between up to 5 different speeds. These sensitivity speeds can be fully customised and personally I landed on 3500 for desktop use, then shifted to 5500 for gaming, but if you’re fast enough to handle it, the mouse can actually go right up to 20,000 DPI.

Here’s a look at the software options available through Razer’s free Synapse desktop application.