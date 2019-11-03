Review: Razer Viper gaming mouse

Optical Mouse Switch

One of the biggest reasons you’ll buy this mouse is how the clicks feel. The Razer Viper is the first Razer mouse to house Razer’s fastest mouse switches.

Traditional mechanical switches send electrical signals via metallic contact, creating a residual bouncing effect that can introduce multiple signals. To make sure only a single click is registered, a debounce delay is used – resulting in a slower response time.

With Razer’s Optical Switches, no physical contact is required to send an electrical signal – eliminating the need for debounce delay. Using an infrared light beam that passes through a shutter to fire an electrical signal to the computer, the switches respond instantaneously to every finger press. Actuation is achieved at the speed of

light, generating the fastest response time in gaming at 0.2 milliseconds, or around 3 times faster than traditional mechanical switches.

It sounds weird to think about the click of a mouse in this detial, but ensuring the mouse clicks instantly and only when you intend, can be the difference between winning or losing.

By avoiding the mechanical contact for the transmission of electrical signals, the Razer Optical Mouse Switch is less prone to wear and tear from extensive usage. This offers as many as 70 million clicks, as compared to around 50 million for others in the industry.

5G Optical Sensor

I don’t love companies using 5G for non-mobile applications, but in this case, Razer are referring to their 5th generation optical sensor. This now offers a 99.4% tracking accuracy and up to 16,000 DPI.

Despite the more affordable price tag, this mouse features the very same top-end sensor used in the Razer Deathadder.

When switching between driving windows applications, to controlling the camera in your favourite first person shooter, you’ll want to switch easily between at least a couple of DPI settings. To do that, Razer offera DPI switching button in the bottom of the mouse, not the most conveninet, given you may need it multiple times per day.

Thankfully increasing and decreasing the DPI are functions that can be mapped to any of the 8 programmable buttons. I personally went with the buttons on the right side of the mouse which are accessible, albeit fairly difficult to press for a right-handed gamer.

If you do go with the button in the button of the mouse option, it’ll move you through a range of 5 DPIs and a corresponding LED colour. By default, this inlcudes 400 (red), 800 (green), 1800 (blue), 2400 (light blue), 3200 (yellow). These can all be configured in the Razer Synapse desktop software.

Light weight

Being fast and precise means you want a mouse that is light and tipping the scales at just 69 grams, the Viper is Razer’s lightest wired mouse ever. We’ve all probably picked up the cheap, inlcuded mouse that comes with some PCs. These are too light, so light that they feel like they have no internals. Thankfully Razer’s focus on being light is done so in a way that means the mouse still feels strong in the hand and is light, without feeling cheap. There will be some who have used weighted mice that miss the opportuntiy to adjust the distribution of weights, but at this price point, that’s expecting a little much.

8 Programmable Buttons

Devices really only feel like they’re yours once you customise them. To do that, you simply fire up the Razer Synapse 3 software and set the 8 programmable buttons to your favourite macros and secondary functions to execute your moves with ease. These can be set globally or per game, making it great for those who play across titles.