Star Sydney Grand Foyer includes a mega 25-metre-long, 8K screen

The Star Sydney has invested $65 million to transform the property’s Pyrmont entrance, with the inclusion of a brand-new bar, luxury retailers and a revolutionary arrival experience.

That experience includes the world’s first, permanent indoor light and interactive digital art foyer in an integrated resort. Known as the ‘Grand Foyer’ it features multi-coloured lights, water animations and one massive, unique display.

Designed to excite, engage and entertain an average of 20,000 guests per day, The Grand Foyer includes a massive 25-metre-long, 8K resolution crescent-shaped screen which will showcase the works of emerging and established Australian artists, university students, cinematographers and animators. The screen content reacts dynamically to the real-world environment and human movement, encouraging guest interaction.

The Star Sydney Chief Operating Officer, Dino Mezzatesta, said the transformation supported the Group’s vision to become Australia’s leading integrated resort company by thrilling guests from the moment they set foot on property.

“Architecture, contemporary art and technology have converged to form an iconic showpiece that delivers a unique, unexpected and dynamic arrival experience for our guests. Inspiration behind the artworks was drawn from The Star’s proximity to the busy Sydney Harbour shoreline – and the constant ebb and flow of human activity within the Pyrmont area. Alongside the digital canvas, is the first sculptural water installation of its design in the Southern Hemisphere – the ‘Aquatique’ artwork of falling water. The integration of Aquatique, LED screens, lasers, lighting and live performances is a world first for an entertainment precinct.” Star Sydney Chief Operating Officer, Dino Mezzatesta

Human for scale

The new guest arrival experience has been collaboratively delivered by The Star Entertainment Group and famed lighting specialists Ramus Illumination.

Headed up by Bruce Ramus, the firm designs grand-scale theatrical experiences that reflect the environment and encourage public engagement.

“With The Star Sydney Grand Foyer arrival experience, we wanted to design an experience full of compelling encounters that enrich the journey. We envisioned a beautiful, unifying space that embraces and welcomes all people, and we believe we’ve achieved this. We’ve turned light into an expressive platform in the form of the digital canvas. Through this, light animates to tell the story of the local environment, it is the light, movement and artistic expression of the community that shares the wider story of The Star and Sydney.” Bruce Ramus, Ramus Illumination

For more information on The Star Sydney, visit thestarsydney.com.au. If you’re anywhere near The Star, it’s probably worth a visit to check out that display, especially given its unique shape and high quality.