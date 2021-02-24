Starlink is already in Australia, months earlier than expected

On February 9th, SpaceX’s Starlink website allowed customers to start ordering Starlink. At the time the website listed the services as being available from mid-to-late 2021 in Australia.

Starlink is targeting coverage in your area in mid to late 2021. You will receive a notification once your Starlink is ready to ship.

This morning, I received a photo from a trusted contact that lives in Victoria, of a photo of a Starlink Satellite box, a surprisingly early entry to the Australian market.

It is unclear at this stage if an unboxing and installation would see a live connection to the Starlink internet service, however it would be strange to ship the hardware, then make customers wait months to get access.

While the front of the box is very subtle with just the outline of the satellite, the back of the back provides more detail, including the router model number UTR-201.

Starlink costs A$709.00 for the hardware up front, as well as a $100 shipping and handling fee. The service costs A$139.00 per month for a currently unlimited amount of data, at between 50Mbps to 150Mbps however early beta users are reporting speeds of 100Mbps+.

Elon Musk recently announced the speed would increase to as much as 300Mbps and a very competitive 20ms latency.

Starlink received approval to operate Starlink ground stations back in November, 2020 and now there’s tens of thousands of low-earth orbit Starlink satellites deployed, large parts of the world are now technically capable of getting the service.

If you ordered a Starlink service and get the hardware, please let us know in the comments.