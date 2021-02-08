Elon Musk’s Starlink is coming to compete with Australia’s NBN mid-to-late 2021

Elon Musk’s SpaceX order page for Starlink went live today and we now have a date for availability in Australia.

After entering an Australian address, the Starlink website shows a target date for coverage in mid to late 2021. Availability will be limited, so if you’re keen, you better be fast. Orders will be fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis.

To connect to the low-earth orbit satellite service, you’ll need a satellite dish that automatically self configures when you power it on. The dish costs A$709.00 with a monthly internet plan of A$139pm. We have now confirmed these are Australian dollars, shown on the receipt once you place an order.

Yep. This is the confirmation email pic.twitter.com/diz2IEAiTm — Nathan (@corkers898) February 8, 2021

Right now, the service is in beta, and while SpaceX are officially committing to a service that delivers data speeds between 50Mb/s to 150Mb/s and latency from 20ms to 40ms, early beta users are reporting speeds of 100Mbps+.

Having another way to get internet in Australia (including regional and rural locations), raises the issue of competition with the NBN. While the NBN offers Satellite service, Starlink satellites are over 60x closer to Earth than traditional satellites.

This means the resulting speeds and latency available from Starlink are a significant improvement on what Skymuster Satellites from NBN can offer.

The video below shows the setup process.

