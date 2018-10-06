Tesla cars, just got better with v9.0 software upgrade

One of the best features about what’s on offer with Tesla is the over-the-air updates that improve the car after you purchase it. Most vehicles roll out of the showroom in their best condition and everything you do to it degrades the vehicle, but Tesla turns that around, improving the car as the months and years roll on and today is another great example of that.

Tesla has released (is rolling out) Version 9.0 of their software which applies to Model S, Model X and Model 3. After months of being tested, it’s now time for regular users to take advantage of the new features and refinements.

While Australians continue to wait till sometime in 2019 for the Model 3 to arrive here, the new release also gives those who’ve pre-ordered, something else to look forward to.

New in this release is some serious additions. After plenty of feedback from the community, Tesla are now enabling the cameras that are used for Autopilot to also act as an integrated Dashcam (only works while car is on).

There’s also plenty of tweaks to the UI, bringing some of the Model 3 improvements to the S and X, while the mobile app also gets an update.