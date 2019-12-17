The 4 most useful money management apps for Australians

With the transition to mobile technology, lots of apps have been developed to help people perform daily functions easier.

Want an easy way to book a flight, hotel, car? There is an app for that.

Want to order food from your home? There is an app for that.

Want to manage your money from anywhere in the world? Yep, there’s an app for that too.

From managing your own family or business accounts to a streamlined way of sending and receiving money from one place to another, there are a lot of apps to assist you.

It is important to make sure that the apps you are choosing are secure, as bad actors are motivated by financial opportunities almost above anything else.

To ensure you don’t get into trouble, here are 4 apps that are some of the most user-friendly and the most secure to help you manage your money.

Your Bank’s App

After opening an account in a bank, the first thing you should do is download their application. Each bank provides customers with the benefit of an app that lets them check their balance, pay their bills, and manage money from their smartphones.

Whenever you make a transaction, you will be notified through the app. Some banks also provide with the benefit of transferring funds through the app, but it might cost you some fee.

Money Transferring App

While your bank may provide you with the ability to transfer money, it is important to check the fees applied to each transaction. Not only could it cost you more than it needs to, but transactions can take days to reach the recipient’s account.

The good news is, there is a lot of money transferring services in Australia that are both reliable and fast. Western Union for example, is used by many Australians, as it lets you easily transfer money online.

Compared with bank transactions, these are often faster, more reliable and secure. One benefit many users enjoy is the traceability, meaning like a parcel delivery, you can keep track of your money with a tracking number and send money anywhere in the world.

Budgeting App

If you are one of those people who are not good with keeping track of their savings and expenses, you need a budgeting app. Pocketbook is a famous Australian app that we first wrote about back in Nov 2015, that allows you to keep track of all the expenses you make in a month.

You can set some limits at the start of the month and spend money by sticking to your budget. Another invaluable feature of this app is that it allows you to connect with your bank. With the help of this feature, you can track your income with your expenses and adjust your lifestyle.

Taxation App

Benjamin Franklin famously said there is nothing in this world that can be termed as certain; except death and taxes. Living in Australia comes with some headaches and dealing with taxes is one of them.

The Australian Taxation Office is a very useful app for taxpayers and small business owners. The app lets you keep track of your income tax return, manage deductions, calculate withhold taxes, and find key tax dates.