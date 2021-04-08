The best tech to bring on your next Outback Adventure

If you are planning to go on an Outback tour by yourself or with someone, it’s important to be equipped with the right tools. Apart from the usual survival materials, you can also take a few gadgets and tech with you as you traverse the vast expanse of the Australian Outback.

In case you need a shopping list of tech gear for this exciting adventure, here’s one that has everything you need to have a great trip:

1. Portable Solar Panel

While in the Outback, you might not find a lot of service stations and convenience stores where you can charge mobile devices and other electronics. Then again, you still have the most pervasive resource there is: direct sunlight. On top of bringing along portable Honda generators, take advantage of blue skies with a mini solar panel that’s easy to carry and install. Opt for one that has a 120W capacity that’s enough to charge a laptop, a smartphone, and everything else that’s hand-carried.

2. Portable Water Filter

Along with electricity, water can also be scarce, especially if you are in the “red centre.” You may find water sources when you reach the more tropical areas of the Outback, but a bit of caution is necessary if you are drinking from streams and ponds, which can be home to bacteria, germs, and parasites.

To stay on the safe side, you will need a portable water pump with a built-in filtration system, which will be beneficial if you have run out of water supplies and the nearest refilling station is kilometers away.

3. Coffee Brewer and Press

Want to prepare the best Outback breakfast? Aside from enamel cookware and cooking gear, you will need a set of tools for preparing a delicious cup of fresh coffee.

You may include a hand grinder and a pneumatic coffee press, you can always go for a portable espresso maker. Look for one you can stick into the cigarette lighter socket of your car to activate.

4. Offline Navigation Tools

Traversing the Outback is an enthralling experience, but there is still a good chance you end up getting lost in the unforgiving terrain. It’s good enough there are tools that can help you find your way back even when mobile signals are sparse.

For that, you can download offline maps like Google Maps which can still give you driving directions in areas with little to no internet coverage.

5. Smart Luggage

Whether it’s a trainer or a backpack for hiking, it’s important to secure your belongings, even if you are not among other people. In case you unknowingly left them at a camping spot or dingos were able to drag away your personal items, it will be easier to locate them if your luggage comes with a tracking device.

It might seem a lot in terms of cost, but investing in smart luggage can give you peace of mind as you journey through the Australian heartland.

Who says technology spoils any adventure? On your next trip across the Outback, be sure to come prepared with these tools so you can make the most of the adventure!