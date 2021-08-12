Trina Solar deploys 100MW of agricultural solar in China

This week there has been much debate about climate change, as a result of the latest IPCC Report. While many in Australia point to China and India as the largest emitters, the good news is there are large-scale renewable projects taking place.

A new 100MW agricultural photovoltaic solar project is now connected to the grid, fitted with Trina Solar’s 210 Vertex modules, situated in Luotian County, Hubei province, China.

The project, covers 160 hectares, using Trina Solar’s 210 Vertex 550W series and is expected to generate 110 million kWh of electricity a year, offsetting 42,000 tons of standard coal and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 104,500 tons a year.

With the completion of the project, agricultural production and PV power generation will be effectively combined to achieve both agricultural development and solar energy utilization, which not only improves land use but also promotes local economic benefits.

The 210 Vertex module, based on large 210mm silicon wafers, achieves low-voltage high-power characteristics with innovative non-destructive cutting and high-density cell interconnect technology, achieving maximum power of 670W with an efficiency of 21.6%, and single string power rising 40%.

The inverters compatible with Trina Solar’s 550W modules in this project are Huawei’s latest high-current string inverters, highly adapted to ultra-high power 210 Vertex modules, resulting not only in higher power generation and safer operation, but also performing exceptionally well in terms of system stability of weak-grid connection and intelligent operation and maintenance.

“Ultra-high-power modules are an inevitable trend in the PV industry. That is why we have launched matching inverters and provide a complete set of intelligent PV solutions.” Huawei

After full verification in the market, the high-current inverters are not only compatible with 210 modules, but also have the advantage of giving full play to the high-efficiency power generation of ultra-high-power modules and improving the system DC/AC ratio. More than 10 mainstream inverter manufacturers have now put high-current inverters on the market that are perfectly adapted to 210 modules.

The synergy of the 210 industry chain is more seamless and mature than ever, and the ecology is more complete. The ultra-high power modules with low voltage and high string power are widely used in large power plants worldwide.