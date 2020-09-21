Xbox Series X pre-orders are live

Microsoft’s next-generation consoles are now available for pre-order. The Xbox Series X (the one you want) and the Xbox Series S are now both available from Microsoft directly as well as JB Hifi, EB Games, Telstra, Harvey Norman, and other participating retailers.

Last week Sony kind of bungled their launch of the PS5 pre-orders, with the console selling out in minutes, indicating they didn’t allocate enough stock to Australia (and the world). Let’s see if Microsoft can do better.

You can buy the Xbox Series X at A$749 or Xbox Series S at A$499, or something new for consoles, on a low monthly subscription price through Xbox All Access.

Microsoft has also announced a series of Xbox Accessories coming on November 10th. These include new controllers, a new USB-C rechargeable battery and more, head to Xbox.com for more information.

Let us know if you’re pre-ordering in the comments.