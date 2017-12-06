Instagram’s latest features – Archive and Highlights

Stories Archive and Stories Highlights are two new features that are available on Instagram. Archive provides users with a private space to save and reshare their favourite stories (even after they expire) and Highlights is a new part of the user profile screen that lets you group and feature stories you’ve shared in the past.

Instagram says they are committed to elevating the role of user profiles on the service, to match how people are sharing on Instagram today. They plan on finding a nice blend between stories and posts to do this, enabling what they say is stronger connections between people and richer self-expression. ​

Below is the detail on the new features.

Archive

Tap the Archive icon and you’ll be taken straight to Stories Archive. Tap the drop-down menu at the top to view your archived posts

Archive for Stories will automatically be turned on for everyone, meaning that all of their Stories will begin to save on launch day. Users can always turn Auto-Archive off in their settings

Tap into an archived story to reshare it or add it to Highlights

Highlights