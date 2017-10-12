Navya teases next autonomous vehicle, announcement event 7th Nov

Nayva are famous for their autonomous shuttle, but there’s some new coming soon. The company are holding an even on November 7th at 6:30PM GMT (Nov 8th, 4:30AM AEST). The event will be live streamed to the world at http://navya.tech/live/ so lock that one into your favourites.

To announce the date, and tease us, Navya have released a pretty cute clip of a grandfather walking his grandson through the history of how the world got to have millions of cars and the resulting problems that causes, namely pollution and congestion.

Being all-electric and autonomous, their current 15 passenger bus proved the technology works, but that was deployed not on the streets, but to transporting people around public spaces. To solve congestion, Navya clearly have some pretty major up their sleeves.

There’s a few frames in the video, like the one above that provide us with a quick tease of what the new vehicle will look like. When I spoke to Navya in Paris earlier in the year, they revealed a larger capacity vehicle was on the way. Could we be looking at a modern version of a tram, where a number of modules would follow each other?

