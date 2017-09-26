Samsung’s Windows Mixed Reality headset leaks online

Samsung’s joining the now long list of hardware manufacturers who will offer a Windows Mixed Reality headset that works with Windows 10. Not content with their GearVR platform for Samsung phones, this headset and hand controllers is a very familiar design, although does look to feature Samsung curves.

The 2 holes in the front of the visor are sensors that allow the headset to track environment you’re in as well as the standard hand controllers as you interact with the virtual world. These come together with the built-in headphones to deliver a mixed reality experience.

The leak comes from WalkingCat on Twitter who has a great track record, so this one is sure to get officially announced by Samsung soon, now its leaked online. Right now we don’t know the specifics of resolution, price, release date, so Samsung, please confirm that for us.

Microsoft would be stoked that so many hardware partners are jumping on-board with Windows MR, with that growing list including Dell, HP, Asus, Acer and now Samsung all making what should be more affordable headsets than the Oculus Rift or the HTC Vive.

Samsung Windows Mixed Reality headset pic.twitter.com/pOelleMpew — WalkingCat (@h0x0d) September 26, 2017