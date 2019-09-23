1 in 5 Australian Drivers own Dash Cams

New research by Allianz Australia has revealed that 1 in 5 (21%) Australian drivers, now own dash cams. From road rage to head-on car crashes, dash cams capture it all. Dash cams are those extra set of invaluable eyes that are undoubtedly growing in popularity across Aussies car owners.

The most significant detail from the survey is just how rapidly the sales are increasing. More than half of dash cam owners (54%) purchased their car accessory within the past twelve months.

An overwhelming majority (83%) of Aussie owner’s indicated the number one reason they purchased a dash cam was for insurance claim purposes, nearly half (49%) purchased the device to report reckless driving, and 44% to re-watch the unusual events that unfold on our roads.

This increasing interest from consumers to strengthen their insurance claim safety net matches exclusive internal insights from Allianz, where they have seen a 92% increase in the past two years in the number of customers using dash cam footage as part of their motor insurance claim.

Sydney local, Cameron – a proud owner of a dash cam, admits that while he has never had to use it for any reckless incidents, he purchased the device in case of potential car insurance claims and feels much more at ease knowing that he has those extra eyes on the road.

Cameron (pictured with his beloved car) makes up the 78% of respondents who indicate safety to be more important than privacy when it comes to automotive technologies like dash cams, drones or driverless cars.

Yes that’s right, in today’s increasingly recorded society – 4 out of every 5 Aussies are happy to sacrifice privacy in the name of safety – proving, even more so, that this trend will continue to grow for years to come.

“While still relatively new, we have certainly seen an extraordinary rise in the number of customers using dash cam footage to assist in their insurance claim, The main advantage of having a dash cam when it comes to a car insurance claim is its ability to help prove who is at fault. Dash cam footage can be used to support a claim if it has recorded how an incident occurred and the responsible party’s details have been provided, in which case you may not have to pay your excess.” Allianz General Manager, Customer and Partner Services, Matt Wood

Mr Wood said people should consider the following when it comes to the use of Dash cams: