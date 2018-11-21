2018 Christmas gift ideas
Christmas is rapidly approaching for 2018 and this year, we’ve compiled a list of Christmas gift ideas, broken down by typical price points, that’ll let you easily choose the right technology gift for friends, family and associates for this Christmas. As technology continues to proliferate through every aspect of our lives, there’s a wide variety of product categories to choose from.
It’s worthwhile taking a second to remember that these gifts could be a present you buy for yourself this Christmas. Also a word of caution, some products will attract additional costs for delivery. Also a word of warning, do a little bit of homework on the person you’re buying for. If they’re into gaming, find out if they’re into consoles or PC gaming, if its consoles, then see if they’re playing on an Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo. If you’re buying something for the phone or PC, make sure you know if they’re on Windows or in the Apple camp. This will ensure you end up with the result you’re looking for, big smiles come Christmas Day.
If you come across great specials in the lead up to Christmas 2018, leave a comment and we’ll update the post to include them.
Gifts under $20
Cheaper gifts for friends, colleagues and kids
If your loved ones needs to store games on their Switch, take photos with a camera, record video on their GoPro, the this features superfast read and write speeds.
This 1:16 scale R/C Car features rubber grip tyres, off-road crash bar and desert racing style.
Got that family member who goes all out at Christmas? Then get them even more lights. These are a bargain at just $20.
Supports up to 6″ devices, so you can concentrate on driving. Rotates 360 degrees, so you can adjust it to an angle that suits your needs.
Gifts between $20 and $50
Perfect gift for photographers. Realistic camera lens look and feel Detachable lens cover lid Use the lens cap as a cookie holder or to keep your drink hot.
Access to more than 100 games for 3 months, the Xbox lover in your life will love you for this one.
Get hands-free help in any room with Google Home Mini. It’s powered by the Google Assistant. You can ask it questions.
Know that friend who loves taking Uber or ordering Uber Eats, then get them some Uber credit, they’ll love you for it.
Gifts between $50 and $100
Affordable gifts for your loved ones
Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, find recipes, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices and more.
A streaming device that plugs into your TV’s HDMI port, Chromecast Ultra provides 4K quality with fast, reliable performance with minimal buffering and smooth streaming.
Got that friend that always loses their keys? Get them a pair of Tile Mate Pros and make sure they can always find them.
2TB Portable Hard Drive in a sleek design with fast USB 3.0 speeds.
Gifts between $100 and $500
Serious gifts for the closest in your life
In-ear Bluetooth headphones, clear, detailed sound with powerful bass, splash and sweat-resistant , 6hr battery life
1080HD video, and see, hear and speak to visitors from anywhere. Instant mobile alerts and two-way talk, you can answer the door from your smartphone, tablet and PC
For the gamer in your life, this is a mouse the gamer in your life will love, 11 programmable buttons, 5 3.6g of adjustable weights, 16K DPI
The ultimate solution to remotely control, monitor and watch your garage door from anywhere with your Smartphone, Tablet or PC.
Ultimate Ears MEGABOOM 3 great for parties, blasting loud, clear, and immersive 360° sound with deep thundering bass, all whilst being insanely waterproof, dustproof and drop proof.
Get your mate a robot sidekick to live with. Anki’s Vector rolled onto the market and he’s somewhere between a cute puppy and the future of technology.
Designed by Danish brand HAY, Amazon Alexa voice controls, room-filling sound, available in 5 colours.
Weatherproof, 1080p resolution, 110 degrees viewing angle, audio capture, local memory and cloud storage, and Swann’s True Detect heat and motion sensing technology
Gifts valued $500 and above
Pricey gifts to show your favourite person, you really care
For those into photography, this camera is one of the best. For someone with an investment in lenses, a new body is a great upgrade.
For that drone enthusiast in your life, or that person who’s always wanted a drone, but won’t buy themselves one.
LG TV with Google Assistant built-in. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support for superior image and sound.
Hypersmooth video, 8x slow-mo, GPS, HDR and live streaming. This camera has it all, even waterproof and 4K60.
For the Pokemon fan in your life, the Nintendo Swtich is both a console for home and a portable device for when you’re out in the world.