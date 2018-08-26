2019 Honda NSX available in Thermal Orange

I think we can all agree the Honda NSX is a beautiful car and if you want to own a 2019 model, you’ll be able to snap a few more heads with a stunning new ‘Thermal Orange’ colour.

The 2019 Honda NSX will be on display for the first time at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering. For 10 days each August, connoisseurs and enthusiasts from around the world converge on the Monterey Peninsula to celebrate the ultimate in automotive design, engineering and camaraderie among fellow aficionados.

Design Updates, Expanded Colour Palette



New for 2019 is a striking Thermal Orange Pearl premium paint option that continues the tradition of NSX colour names inspired by motorsports venues and iconic corners, paying homage to 30 years of Acura motorsports vehicles with orange accented liveries. Joining the Thermal Orange Pearl exterior, the carbon ceramic metallic (CCM) brakes can now be fitted with orange calipers.

All 2019 NSX models are distinguished by a new body-colour front grille garnish (previously silver) and high-gloss treatments for the front grille surround, front air intake mesh and rear bumper outlet mesh. High-gloss treatment has also been applied to the carbon fibre rear spoiler, as well as the rest of the carbon fibre exterior package – including the front lip spoiler, side skirt garnish and rear diffuser.

Inside the cabin, the 2019 NSX color palette is expanded with the addition of an optional Indigo blue semi-aniline leather and Alcantara® theme.

Dynamics Enhancements



For the 2019 model, engineers modified chassis components, tyres and software tuning to make the NSX even more responsive to the will of the driver, elevating performance driving in all circumstances, from daily driving to the circuit. At the limit, the balance, playfulness and controllability of the NSX has improved, allowing the driver to more precisely modulate understeer and oversteer with subtle throttle inputs. The changes resulted in a faster lap time in testing around the world famous Suzuka Circuit, improving the previous mark by almost two seconds.



Chassis enhancements include larger front and rear stabiliser bars (increasing stiffness by 26 per cent at the front, 19 per cent at the rear) and 21 percent stiffer rear toe-link bushings, while rear hub rigidity has increased by six per cent. Software calibrations to the NSX’s Sport Hybrid SH-AWD® power unit, active magnetorheological dampers, electric power steering and VSA settings capitalise on this new hardware, as well as the grippier tyre setup.

The 2019 NSX rides on new Continental SportContact™ 6 tyres, developed exclusively for Honda’s cutting-edge hybrid supercar. The new tyres (replacing the Continental ContiSportContact™ 5P fitted previously) feature a revised tread pattern, construction and rubber compound for improved handling performance in all conditions – from daily commuting to track use – including wet weather driving.

Electrifying Sport Hybrid SH-AWD® Power Unit



The 2019 NSX continues to be powered by the Sport Hybrid SH-AWD® power unit consisting of a twin-turbocharged mid-mounted V6 engine paired with a 9-speed dual clutch transmission (9DCT). An electric Direct Drive Motor integrated with the engine and 9DCT supplements the engine with instantaneous electric torque.

Containing two additional electric motors, the front-mounted Twin Motor Unit (TMU) continuously varies torque – both positive and negative – to the left and right front wheels to enhance handling precision and cornering capabilities, elevating driver confidence and performance. Maximum system output is 427 kW of power and 646 Nm of torque.

The Integrated Dynamics System in the NSX – with Quiet, Sport, Sport+ and Track modes – provides for a wider range of driving experiences than conventional supercars. The NSX features an advanced, multi-material body and aluminium-intensive space frame with the world’s first application of aluminium ablation casting in the space frame structure, enabling ultra-high rigidity, compact packaging and outstanding collision safety performance.

2019 Honda NSX Pricing



Each NSX is crafted one-by-one at the Performance Manufacturing Centre (PMC) in Marysville, Ohio and continues the NSX tradition of offering an incredible performance value in the supercar market. Pricing for the 2019 NSX in Australia remains unchanged at $420,000* and continues to come standard with almost all the options boxes ticked. It will be available in a range of eight exterior colours and combination of five high-quality interior trims.

A choice of three solid exterior colours are available as standard on NSX – Berlina Black, Curva Red or 130R White, which is named after the legendary lefthander at the Suzuka Circuit in Japan – one of the fastest corners in Formula One. One metallic colour (Source Silver) and two pearlescent paints (Casino White and the new Thermal Orange) are available for an additional $1,500. Two special Andaro® nanoparticle pearlescent aerospace technology finishes – Nouvelle Blue Pearl and the iconic Valencia Red Pearl – complete the range and are available for an additional $10,000.

The 2019 NSX will be available for order in Australia from September 1, 2018, with local deliveries set to begin in early 2019, dependent upon confirmation of production slots.