If you want to get into a Mercedes, an A-class is a great way to get into the luxury brand. The Mercedes-Benz A 180 will be available in February for A$42,300.

This new starting point is more approachable for more people, who will have the choice of 2 new model variants next year.

The Merc A 180 hatch will arrive packed with a new MBUX multimedia system, now standard across the Mercedes-Benz A-Class range. This includes two fully-digital 10.25″ screens and a voice assistant that you can access with ‘Hey Mercedes’. Not only will it recognise a long list of common commands, it also has the ability to learn the habits and preferences of its driver and prompt them with helpful suggestions.

The display in the center is touch-enabled, but you can also interact with it using a touchpad in the centre console. To ensure you have the ability to keep your eyes on the road, you can also leverage the latest-generation Mercedes-Benz steering wheel, equipped with capacitive touch buttons that respond to smartphone-style gestures.

I don’t think safety sells cars anymore, its expected, what moves more product are technology features that simplify the driving experience (while also keeping the occupants safe). In the new A-class, you’ll find Active Lane Keep Assist, Active Parking Assist with PARKTRONIC, Blind Spot Assist with exit warning, Active Brake Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, a reversing camera and LED headlights.

Convenience and comfort features are also on-board with satellite navigation, DAB+ digital radio, smartphone integration, keyless start, and sports seats in ARTICO upholstery.

When it comes to design and style, the A 180 sports the Style Equipment Line with its distinctive diamond radiator grille complementing the predator face styling. The 17″, 5 twin-spoke alloy wheels complete the fetching external appearance. The standard 17″ wheel is available for order now with production from June 2019. Vehicles available for sale prior to June 2019 production will have an optional 18” wheel at an additional cost.

A 1.3-litre turbocharged engine mated to a 7G-DCT seven-speed dual-clutch automatic makes 100 kW of power and 200 Nm of torque, with a combined fuel consumption figure of 5.7 litres per 100km.

For comparative purposes, the A 200 model on sale now for $47,200 (MRLP) adds 18-inch alloy wheels, Progressive Equipment Line, wireless charging, Adaptive High Beam Assist, and 120 kW / 250 Nm from the same engine-transmission combination.

New Mercedes-Benz A 250 variants

The A 250 family will also expand with two new models: a front-wheel-drive version of the A 250 4MATIC ’Limited Edition’ which will share the same equipment and technical specification, and the A 250 4MATIC with AMG Line, which will include standard equipment such as 18-inch AMG bi-colour alloy wheels, AMG Line body styling, Night Package with window tint, Keyless-Go, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and upholstery in ARTICO/DINAMICA.

A 180 A 200 A 250 A 250 4MATIC Cylcinders 4/in-line 4/in-line 4/in-line 4/in-line Rated output 100 kW 120 kW 165 kW 165 kW Peak torque 200Nm 250Nm 350Nm 350Nm 0 – 100km (sec) 8.8 8 6.2 6.2 Kerb weight (kg) 1,365 1,375 1,455 1,505

Australian pricing and availability

The A 200 and A 250 4MATIC Limited Edition are available now from all authorised Mercedes-Benz dealerships. The new A 180, A 250 (FWD) and A 250 4MATIC with AMG Line will arrive during quarter one 2019 and are available to order now.

Note: the MRLP includes GST and any LCT applicable to the base / standard specification model but EXCLUDES DEALER DELIVERY AND ALL ON ROAD COSTS such as, for example, registration fees, stamp duty, CTP and the like.