2026 Tesla Model 3 LR battery upgrade delivers massive 750km (WLTP) of range in Australia

Tesla has just dropped a massive update for its Australian Model 3 lineup. The 2026 model year updates include a new Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive variant that boasts a staggering 750km of WLTP range.

This range increase comes chiefly thanks to an update to battery chemistry, now using a NMC (Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt) battery to achieve the boost from the previous 528km to 571km. This change allows the Tesla Model 3 Long Range to take the crown of the EV with the most range, taking the title from the Polestar 3 Long Range with 706km (WLTP), from a much larger 107 kWh battery capacity.

For years we’ve heard about range concerns from EV opponents, with this update, combined with the continued rollout of charging infrastructure, those arguments are no longer valid.

Seven hundred and fifty kilometers of rated range on the WLTP standard is likely to translate to around 700 kilometers of real-world range, meaning you could drive for around seven hours before needing a charge. For those embarking on even the largest road trip, there’s a very human limitation to driving limits which would see you stop multiple times along an extended journey. Even in the most extreme single-day driving, you could see a single stop to charge, which would see as much as 14 hours of driving (i.e. QLD to VIC), which really pushes the boundaries of what’s safe to do so, even with the assistance of Autopilot of FSDs.

To further provide perspective on the range opportunity this affords, the drive from Sydney to Melbourne is around 880km, meaning the trip is now comfortably achievable with just one short stop to top up (est. 10mins). For most weekly commutes, you’ll rarely need to think about charging, also making it more practical for those without at-home charging options.

This impressive range is achieved with the standard 18-inch Photon wheels. If you opt for the larger 19-inch Nova wheels, the range is still a very impressive 691km.

Pricing for the new range leader starts at a very competitive A$61,900, plus on-road costs. Orders are open from today, October 3rd, with test drives available from late October and first customer deliveries expected to begin in November 2025.

Alongside this new range king, the popular Model 3 Performance also receives a significant battery upgrade, pushing its own range credentials even further.

Model 3 Performance gets more legs

For those who crave speed, the Model 3 Performance hasn’t been forgotten. The 2026 model receives a welcome battery upgrade, boosting its WLTP range from 528km to a much healthier 571km.

This update means you get the best of both worlds, stunning acceleration and a car that’s more capable than ever on longer journeys. The core performance figures remain as thrilling as ever, with 343kW of power rocketing the car from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 261km/h.

The updated Model 3 Performance is priced from A$80,900 plus on-road costs, with orders also opening today.

A subtle but welcome aesthetic tweak across the entire 2026 Model 3 range is the introduction of black Tesla badging, creating a sleeker, more uniform look.

Colours and options

The 2026 Model 3 continues to be built at Tesla’s Gigafactory in Shanghai for the Australian market, with a familiar and simple list of customisation options available.

Exterior Colours

Pearl White Multi-Coat comes standard, with optional paints including Diamond Black, Deep Blue Metallic, Stealth Grey, Quicksilver, and the stunning Ultra Red.

Interior Colours

The minimalist interior is available in the standard All Black, with a White interior available as an optional upgrade for a brighter cabin feel.

Wheels

The standard 18-inch Photon Wheels offer the maximum possible range, while the optional 19-inch Nova Wheels provide a sportier look.

The supercharger network continues to grow

A key part of the Tesla ownership experience is the extensive and reliable Supercharger network, and it continues to expand. Tesla announced this week that it has now surpassed a major milestone, with over 1,000 individual charging posts now active in Australia and New Zealand.

The network now consists of 1,003 posts across 163 strategic locations, ensuring that long-distance travel is simple and convenient. A Tesla Supercharger can add up to 282 kilometres of range in as little as 15 minutes, making quick stops to stretch your legs and grab a coffee all you need to continue your journey.

Safety and support on the road

Safety remains a cornerstone of the Model 3 design. The vehicle has achieved a five-star safety rating from the Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) under the more stringent 2023-2025 testing criteria. This is thanks to features like advanced airbag systems, a fortified battery pack, an active bonnet to protect pedestrians, and a new child presence detection system.

Tesla is also enhancing its roadside support with an expanded Mobile Tyre Service.

Tyre Repair & Loaner Wheel Service

If you get a puncture, a Tesla technician can come directly to you and perform a repair on the spot. If a repair isn’t possible, they can either facilitate a full tyre replacement or fit a loaner wheel to your vehicle, allowing you to get back on your way while your original wheel is taken to a Service Centre for assessment. This service is available 24/7 through the Tesla App.

Overall, these updates for the 2026 Model 3 significantly strengthen Tesla’s position in the Australian market. The new Long Range RWD model, in particular, sets a new benchmark for range and value, making the prospect of owning an EV more practical and appealing than ever before.