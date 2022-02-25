Acer’s new Swift 3 and Swift 5 laptops are powered by Intel 12th-gen processors and Iris Graphics

Acer recently announced an update to its popular Swift line of notebooks, with new models of the Swift 5 and Swift 3. These new laptops come with 12th Gen Intel Core processors, gorgeous touchscreen displays, and all-day battery life: everything a mobile professional needs.

“Designed for executives and mobile professionals, the latest Acer Swift 5 offers a perfect balance of performance and portability. The Intel Evo-verified laptop not only provides a great experience, but it is also housed in a stylish thin-and-light CNC-machined unibody chassis featuring a gorgeous touchscreen display.” James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer.

Premium, Powerful, and Lightweight

The new Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56T) is a premium laptop designed for mobile professionals who need to work on the go and look sharp while doing so.

Beneath these stylish looks, however, the laptop’s CNC-machined unibody chassis lets it take advantage of a 12th Gen Intel Core Processor featuring up to 12 cores with Intel Iris Xe graphics — all while staying a svelte 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs), thanks to aero-space grade aluminum. Its 14.95 mm (0.59 in) thin package is completed by 16 GB of dual-channel LPDDR5 memory and up to 2 TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

Consciously designed for effortless use, the Swift 5 features Windows Hello built into a fingerprint reader on the power button in order to provide more convenient and secure logins — from there, Cortana with Voice functions as a personal productivity assistant.

The laptop has also been Intel Evo verified as meeting key experience targets such as instant wake from sleep and offering 10 hours[3]of real-world battery life. In a pinch, a 30-minute charge yields over 4 hours of battery.

As a final touch, the laptop’s OceanGlass touchpad has been made from ocean-bound plastic waste, providing a sleek glass-like tactile feeling. This green distinction does not come at the cost of performance: the touchpad has a Microsoft Precision Touchpad certification and supports multi-finger gestures.

“Intel and Acer have a long history of co-engineering to deliver amazing laptops. Now, more than ever, our engineers are focused on the experiences that matter most with the Intel Evo platform, powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors.” Josh Newman, VP and GM of Client Computing Group Mobile Innovation.

Gorgeous Touchscreen Display

The Acer Swift 5 features a gorgeous WQXGA (2560×1600) touchscreen display, plus a number of user-centric features that help it to stand out. Users will immediately notice thin bezels on all four sides of the screen, allowing for a 92.22% screen-to-body ratio.

A 16:10 aspect ratio offers more vertical real estate than the traditional 16:9 aspect ratio, meaning that users can take in more of a document or spreadsheet before needing to scroll. The display is made with a layer of Antimicrobial Corning® Gorilla® Glass that is both tough and embedded with ionic silver to protect the surface.

The Swift 5 is a particularly good choice for those working from home or out and about who find themselves taking many conference calls. Its FHD MIPI webcam leverages Acer’s Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) technology to provide high-quality video feedback even when in low-light conditions, while technology like Acer PurifiedVoice with AI Noise Reduction ensures that user’s voice comes through loud and clear. The laptop also comes with Wi-Fi 6E[5]for enhanced overall connectivity.

Cooling and Connectivity

Supporting its powerful hardware, the Swift 5 comes equipped with an impressive array of thermal solutions. Its backlit keyboard features an air inlet design that expels 8-10% more heat than a standard keyboard, while an upgraded TwinAir dual-fan system and D6 heat pipes further increase airflow and thermal efficiency. Users can tailor this cooling performance to suit the task currently at hand by pressing “Fn+F” to cycle between three usage modes: silent, normal, and performance.

The Swift 5 manages to give users the best of two worlds: it’s thin and light, but it also boasts a full-fledged selection of ports. Users can take advantage of two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports (one of which can be used to provide power to devices even when the laptop itself is turned off).

Acer Swift 3

The Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512) is an all-new 14-inch laptop well-suited to use on the go. Available in three colour-washed designs, the device equips users with up to the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors and up to 2 TB of SSD storage. It features a bright 16:9 QHD or FHD touch display and an FHD webcam with Acer’s TNR technology for better video calls, while Wi-Fi 6E and DTS Audio contribute to an excellent streaming experience. The essential ports are also covered: USB Type-C, USB Type-A, and HDMI 2.1.

Perfect for a pick-up-and-go lifestyle, the Swift 3 can be fast-charged at a moment’s notice, yielding four hours of battery life of a single 30-minute charge. The Swift 3 also comes equipped with Acer’s TwinAir dual-fan cooling system, which offers a 65.8% improvement over the thermal performance of a single fan alone.

Price and Availability

Local availability for the Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56T) and Acer Swift 3 14-inch (SF314-512) will be late Q2 to Q3 2022.

Local pricing for Australia is still to be announced.

Local pricing for Australia is still to be announced.