ALDI solves the family data problem

ALDImobile are kicking off 2019 with a new family data plan. This responds to Aussies growing data consumption and most of us struggle to find both the data caps we need and an affordable price.

The new family plan comes with enough data (for most), calls and texts for the whole family. For those in a share house situation, ALDImobile are perfectly fine with you sharing as well.

The $80 ALDImobile Family Pack gets you:

40GB of data to share, plus data rollover

Unlimited standard calls, SMS and MMS

Up to 4 users

Unlimited international calls and SMS to 15 destinations

30 days credit expiry

40GB bonus data on the first recharge



The ALDImobile Family Pack, on sale as a Special Buy at your local ALDI store from 30th January until the 28th Feb 2019.

We know that not all 4 members on the plan will use a quarter each, some will be heavier data users than others. ALDImobile let the owner of the Family Pack set up individual usage limits.

Something not often found in mobile plans is the ability for excess data to rollover into the next month, as you recharge 24 hours before expiry.

Best of all, this Family Pack Special Buy is no one-off; you can keep rolling on and on, enjoying the kind of value you’ve come to expect from ALDI. That’s $80 per month for four numbers, unlimited standard calls and texts and 40GB of data.