Amazon Prime Day happening June 21st, 2021 – Huge savings for tech and gaming

Amazon Australia has today revealed the date for its annual Prime Day event, giving Australian Prime members access to incredible savings during the world’s longest Prime Day. The shopping kids off at 12AM AEST on Monday, 21 June with local deals running for 48 hours until 11:59PM AEST on Tuesday, 22 June.

Deals from the UK and US will be available on Amazon.com.au through Amazon Global Store until 5pm AEST on Wednesday, 23 June, giving Australian Prime members access to a massive 65 hours of deals. Not a Prime member yet? Anyone can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.com.au/prime to participate in Prime Day.

This year’s Prime Day offers incredible savings across tens of thousands of products from beauty to consumer electronics, fashion, home improvement and tools, luggage, pantry food and drink, toys, video games and more. Prime members will be able to access deals across big brands, such as Bosch, Calvin Klein, Fitbit, Lacoste, Lego, Lenovo, L’Oreal, Nintendo, Panasonic, Samsung, Sony, Yamaha as well as small local businesses, including Zenify and Meluka Honey.

“We are thrilled to bring Prime Day back to Australia, giving Aussie Prime members access to huge savings on tens of thousands of products. We believe there is something for everyone with deals across a huge range of categories and savings to be had on bigger ticket items alongside household essentials. Last year marked the two biggest days for small Australian businesses on Amazon.com.au and to make sure they have a huge Prime Day this year we are once again putting them front and centre through our ‘Shop Local’ store during one of our busiest times of the year.” Arno Lenior, Director of Prime for Amazon Australia

The ‘Shop Local’ store features curated collections to connect customers with Australian businesses including Little Archer & Co. from Sunshine Coast, Queensland, that creates quality baby and toddler products, and BIGSOFTI from Newtown, Sydney that sell portable soft-lights to enhance photos and videos.

“Prime Day has been a record breaker for us every single year. It gives our small Aussie business immense reach to a huge number of new customers in every region of Australia and a chance to give them our best deals of the year with free and fast delivery.” Andonis Sakatis, Founder of Zenify

Early Prime Day Deals Start Now

Starting today, and for a limited time as part of Prime Day, Prime members can shop early exclusive offers and deals.

Amazon Music Unlimited – Customers who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get our best Prime Day deal ever – four months free with unlimited access to more than 70 million songs ad-free. Renews at $11.99/month thereafter. New subscribers only. Customers can cancel anytime.

– Customers who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get our best Prime Day deal ever – four months free with unlimited access to more than 70 million songs ad-free. Renews at $11.99/month thereafter. New subscribers only. Customers can cancel anytime. Kindle Unlimited – Prime members who haven’t tried Kindle Unlimited can get a 3-month Kindle Unlimited free trial. $13.99/month thereafter. Customers can cancel anytime.

– Prime members who haven’t tried Kindle Unlimited can get a 3-month Kindle Unlimited free trial. $13.99/month thereafter. Customers can cancel anytime. Audible – Prime members who haven’t tried Audible can get a 3-month Audible free trial that includes two audiobooks of their choice in their first month then one every month, a bonus monthly audiobook chosen by Audible’s editors, and unlimited access to hundreds of hours of audio. $16.45/month thereafter. Customers can cancel anytime.

– Prime members who haven’t tried Audible can get a 3-month Audible free trial that includes two audiobooks of their choice in their first month then one every month, a bonus monthly audiobook chosen by Audible’s editors, and unlimited access to hundreds of hours of audio. $16.45/month thereafter. Customers can cancel anytime. Prime Video – Prime members and Amazon customers in Australia can rent select popular movies for $2.99 or less on the Prime Video Store from 12AM AEST on Friday, 11 June until 11.59PM AEST on Tuesday, 22 June.

Prime Day helping to create Good Jobs

It’s the team of people in Amazon’s fulfillment and delivery network who make Prime Day possible for customers.

Amazon Australia has continued to grow its team, announcing more than 2,000 new job opportunities for Australians across its operations in 2020.

It has also grown its Australian fulfillment and logistics network, opening 11 new sites across Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Brisbane and expanding capacity, enabling the company to offer greater selection to customers. This continued Investment in our Australian operations enables faster delivery to customers while providing local job opportunities

Over 200 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment.

In Australia, that includes access to free and fast shipping on Prime eligible orders, unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, ad-free listening of 2 million songs plus thousands of stations and playlists with Amazon Music, unlimited access to more than 1,000 books and magazines with Prime Reading, free in-game content and games with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more.

If you’re not already a Prime member, you can sign up at amazon.com.au/prime with Amazon’s 30-day free trial, and then pay AU$6.99 a month, or save 30 per cent with an annual membership at AU$59.