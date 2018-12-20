Well Christmas is quickly approaching and that means boxing day specials are not far away either. Starting from the 24th, Amazon will bring Australian customers deals on tens of thousands of items.

On Boxing Day just head to Amazon.com.au where you’ll find deals across a wide selection of categories including Video Games, Electronics, Toys,

Fashion, Beauty, Books, and more. Deals will start ahead of Boxing Day at 00:01 on Monday 24th December and will continue until 23:59 on Thursday 27th December.

As early as Friday 21st December Amazon will announce offer a sneak peek at some of the deals that will be going live during Amazon Australia’s Boxing Day Sale Event.

“We are pleased to bring Australian customers even more great savings with our Boxing Day Sale Event, with tens of thousands of products available at discounted prices. Whether customers are feeling the holiday over-indulgence and are looking to kit themselves out with a fitness tracker and active wear, they forgot to ask Santa for the video game or headphones they wanted, or they were lucky enough to receive an Amazon gift card this Christmas, we hope there is something for everyone.” Rocco Braeuniger, Country Manager of Amazon Australia says,

Today, we’re able to share some of the deals available during the Boxing Day Sale Event, these include:

Those with new year’s resolutions to get fit can enjoy savings on select fitness trackers from brands including Garmin and Fitbit, deals on select sports equipment from brands such as Speedo and Wilson, savings on select active wear from brands like Puma, Lorna Jane and Nike plus discounts on protein and workout supplements from Optimum Nutrition and BSN.

Savings on select Pantry Food & Drinks brands including CocaCola, Red Bull, Nescafe, M&Ms, Masterfoods and Uncle Bens.

Parents can enjoy great savings on Baby Jogger, Maclaren and iCandy strollers; V-tech baby monitors; Maxi Cosi and Recaro car seats; Lassig nappy bags; Tommee Tippee Sangenic refills; high chairs and boosters; select Huggies one month supply nappies; select Pampers Nappy Pants and more.

Pet lovers will enjoy savings on big brands such as Pedigree, My Dog, Fancy Feast, Felix, Purina

Save up to 50% on select personal care and beauty appliances from brands including Philips, Braun, Oral-B and Sonicare.

Great discounts across home improvement brands including Bosch and Phillips.

Brilliant deals on select headphones and wireless speakers from brands such as Bose, Sony, Panasonic, B&O, Urbanears and Ultimate Ears Boom.

Brilliant savings on cameras from brands including Nikon and Go Pro.

Save up to 30% off on select toys from brands including LEGO, Fisher-Price and Star Wars.

Discounts on select Sony and Soniq TVs.

Deals on Parrot and DJI drones.

Fantastic deals on Games Consoles and Video Games including the PlayStation 4, Fifa 19, Oculus Go, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Fortnite: Deep Freeze Bundle and more.

Save up to 50% off on fashion brands including Birkenstock, Bonds, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger.

Save up to 30% off Fossil, Casio and Michael Kors watches

To make the most of all the Boxing Day Sale event has to offer, here are some useful tips for Australian customers shopping Amazon deals for the first time.

The Amazon App – Download the Amazon app (Android / Apple) to keep an eye on deals. Customers can go to “Today’s Deals” and then “Upcoming” to see all the Boxing Day deals before they go live. If a customer is interested in a deal, they can “Watch this Deal” to keep track of the deals they want to make the most of when the sale has officially started for that item.

The types of deals – With tens of thousands of items for sale throughout the Event it makes sense to understand some of the types of deals available:

Lightning Deals are promotions that appear for a limited time only and are while stocks last, so customers need to be quick to snap them up. Lightning Deals are available until either the promotion period for the deal expires or all the available promotional discounts are claimed. Customers will be limited to one purchase per Lightning Deal, to ensure as many people as possible can enjoy the great savings available.

are promotions that appear for a limited time only and are while stocks last, so customers need to be quick to snap them up. Lightning Deals are available until either the promotion period for the deal expires or all the available promotional discounts are claimed. Customers will be limited to one purchase per Lightning Deal, to ensure as many people as possible can enjoy the great savings available. Deals of the Days are 24hr deals (or while stocks last) that feature deep discounts on popular products. Customers can also access US Deals of the Day directly through our Global store offering on Amazon.com.au, with free shipping for Prime members (on global store prime eligible orders over $49).

Waitlist – If a Lightning Deal sells out there is the option to click the “Join Waitlist” button on the product page to receive a notification if more stock is released.

Become a Prime Member – Prime members can access some deals exclusively and can access some Lightning Deals 30 minutes ahead of time. Australians can join Prime for only $6.99 a month or take advantage of the introductory offer of AU$4.99 a month until 31 January 2019, or if eligible, start a 30-day free trial at Amazon.com.au/prime. Prime members will also enjoy free delivery on millions of eligible local and international items, alongside some fantastic entertainment benefits in case they find themselves with some down time this holiday season. Prime members will have access to exclusive and award-winning Prime Original series and other popular movies and TV shows with Prime Video, access to over 1,000 e-books with Prime Reading, benefits for gamers with Twitch Prime and access to more than 2 million songs with Prime Music for up to 40 hours per month.

Upcoming Deals – Keep an eye out for upcoming Lightning Deals that will be live throughout the event. These will be visible on the event page with the scheduled live time, but only available for a limited time and whilst stocks last.

Delivery – With Prime, nearly 90 per cent of Australians have access to free two business day delivery on Prime eligible items. Customers who do not have Prime can enjoy free delivery on orders above $49 when shipped by Amazon AU. A one-day delivery service is available in select areas across Australia.

For customers who prefer to pick up their packages when it’s convenient for them, Pickup Locations have launched across Australia with Parcelpoint. Instead of delivering a package to your home or business address, you can select a Pickup Location and collect your package at a time that’s convenient for you. Only eligible items can be sent to a Pickup Location. If all the items in your shopping cart are eligible for delivery to a Pickup Location, you’ll see the option to Search for a Pickup Location during checkout. Visit here for more information on Pickup Locations.

Since launch in December of last year, Amazon has grown selection on Amazon.com.au fivefold, to over 100 million products across 29 categories, all of this is underscored by everyday brilliant value and fast delivery options.