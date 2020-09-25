Amazon’s massive new product range includes an Echo Show display that follows you

Today Amazon released a suite of new hardware products. These range from a new Echo Show with a display that follows you as you move about on video calls, to a new spherical Echo Dot with a clock built in.

These new and updated devices from Amazon are taking what were already great IoT products and making them event better.

All-new Echo Show 10

The new Echo Show features a 10.1″ HD display on a hinge that allows it to rotate with your motion. The most practical application is when you move around during a video conference, you don’t have to slide out of frame, instead the screen can rotate to visible from your new position.

On the surface, this sounds a little weird, but I think it could actually be really helpful. If you’re not a fan of the following mode, this can also be disabled.

What’s really great to see is that Amazon understands now, just how much video calling is going on, and unlike many laptop manufacturers, have actually included a high-quality camera.

A 13 MP camera is now embedded in the top bezel, and if you’re concerned about devices with cameras being in your living room or kitchen, fear not, there is a hardware switch to close a lens cover.

One reason for leaving it open is that the camera can be used as an indoor security camera, you can use to remotely monitor your home anytime with the Alexa app or other Echo Show devices.

Naturally, the device includes Amazon Alexa, allowing you to get answers from the web, access recipes, or just play music, it can even talk to Zigbee devices without a separate hub.

When it comes to entertainment, you’ve got a long list of choices including music (Amazon Music, Spotify), podcasts and video from Amazon Prime Video or Netflix (coming soon).

Where you place the device in your home is up to you, but Amazon clearly expects many to find a home for it in the kitchen. You can use the Echo Show 10 to get unit conversions, set timers, add to your grocery list, play music and multitask with ease.

When you’re not using it to cook meals, it can double as a digital photo frame, playing Amazon Photos to show off your favourite pics.

The new Amazon Echo Show 10 is coming soon and is available from Amazon for A$399.00. You can check out the rest of Amazon’s new hardware range here.