Amazon’s Prime Day is now live in Australia. Get in fast to grab the best deals.

Amazon Australia’s Prime Day event is now live. This annual event offers Prime members savings across 66 hours on tens of thousands of products.

Aussie-based deals run for 48 hours (until 11:59PM AEDT on Wednesday, 14 October), with Prime Day deals from the U.S. available on Amazon.com.au through Amazon Global Store for another 18hrs. Come 6pm on Thursday, 15 October (AEDT), the deals will be done.

Given the expected high demand, it’s important you jump on the discounts as soon as you see them, as stock will be limited.

Amazon has lots of local Australian businesses that use their platform and are helping out with a ‘Shop Local’ store, featuring products from hundreds of Australian small businesses. You can access the Shop Local store on Amazon.com.au/shoplocal

Now it’s time for the details. These are broken into categories and can be as much as 50% off the RRP. There are varying discounts across a wide range of products. If you were planning on buying something already, now the Prime Day discounts, make that decision even easier.

Electronics

Save 36% off RRP on select Bose Soundbar 700.

Save 30% off select Lenovo Laptops.

Save 24% off select Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

Save up to 40% on select Panasonic Cameras.

Save up to 26% on select NIKON Cameras.

Great savings on select Fitbit Versa 2 starting from $199.

Up to 50% off on select DVDs / Blu-Rays.

Up to 25% off selected 2020 Movie Releases and 4K Movies on DVDs / Blu-Rays.

Video Games

Prime members can get a select Nintendo Switch Console (Neon Blue/Red) and a select Nintendo Minecraft Game for $409. [Current Nintendo Switch Console price is $448 and Current Minecraft Game is $34, therefore total saving is $74]

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console Black for $399 (sold by Amazon AU only). Save 28% off RRP. Limited stock available.

Save up to 51% off RRP on select PlayStation DualShock 4 Controllers.

The Last of Us Part 2 – PlayStation 4 for $49.97 (sold by Amazon AU only). Save 50% off RRP.

Save 15% off select Playstation 4 video games.

Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Gaming Headset for $568 (sold by Amazon AU only). Save $55 off.

Fashion

Great savings on fashion – buy select Puma clothing starting from $15 and select Cotton On clothing starting from $10

Deals on select clothing’s from Rip Curl, Champion, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein.

Buy select PUMA Men’s ESS Small Logo Tee for $10

Great savings on Shoes – buy select Crocs sandals starting from $29.99 and select Skechers shoes starting from $67

Deals on select shoes from Hush Puppies, Clarks, Julius Marlow and Wild Rhino.

Buy select New Balance Men’s 624 Cross Training Shoes for $68

Buy select Seiko Men’s SNK805 Seiko 5 Automatic Stainless Steel Watch with Green Canvas for $99

Great bargains on select watches from Fossil, Diesel, and Skagen starting from $149

Great prices on select Samsonite, Knomo, Victorinox suitcases and bags.

Home & Kitchen

Save 15% off Selected Inspirational Cookbooks

Save up to 37% off RRP on select Instant Pot Pressure Cookers

Save up to 30% on select Dremel Tools. Discount applied in prices displayed

Food & Drink

Spend $50 and Save 30% on select everyday essentials from brands such as Carmans, Heinz, Finish, Pine O Cleen, Dilmah tea. Discount applied at checkout

Save up to 50% off RRP on select Starburst 500g and Skittles 1.1Kg. Discount applied in prices displayed.

Pay $19.98 for select Coca Cola 36-Pack – $0.56c per Can. Discount applied at checkout.

Save up to 50% off RRP on select T2. Discount applied in prices displayed.

Save up to 49% off select San Pellegrino, Perrier and Evian. Discount applied in prices displayed.

Amazon Devices

Save $100 off RRP on Echo Show 8

Save up to 30% off RRP on select Ring Home Security

Save up to $80 off RRP on Kindle Paperwhite

Digital Benefits

Amazon Music Unlimited – For just $0.99, Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months of the premium streaming tier with unlimited access to more than 60 million songs, ad-free. $11.99/month thereafter. Customers can cancel anytime.

Audible – Prime members who haven’t tried Audible can get a 3-month Audible free trial that includes an audiobook of their choice each month, a bonus monthly audiobook chosen by Audible’s editors, and unlimited access to hundreds of hours of audio. $16.45/month thereafter. Customers can cancel anytime.

Kindle Unlimited – Prime members who haven’t tried Kindle Unlimited can enjoy 3 months of subscription for free. $13.99/month thereafter. Customers can cancel anytime.

Prime Video – Prime members and customers can rent popular movies starting at $0.99 on Prime Video Store.

