AMTA welcomes Paul Fletcher as Comms Minister

The Australian Mobile Telecommunications Association (AMTA) is the peak national body representing Australia’s mobile telecommunications industry.

AMTA has welcomed the appointment of Paul Fletcher as Minister for Communications, Cyber Safety and the Arts and is expecting to have a positive and productive relationship that supports Australia’s ongoing development and leadership in mobile telecommunications.

This key appointment comes at a timely moment for the mobile sector, with the launch of 5G an obvious priority requiring the engagement of the new Minister to ensure a policy and regulatory environment that allows Australia and Australians to leverage the full potential of the latest generation mobile services.

A recent report from AMTA and Deloitte Access Economics called Mobile Nation – The 5G Future, highlights the significant opportunities enabled by advanced 4G and 5G networks. The report shows that the mobile industry is already a significant contributor to the Australian economy, supporting nearly $23 billion of Australia’s GDP, while advanced mobile services are forecast to boost the economy by $65 billion in 2023.