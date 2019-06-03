Apple CarPlay gets its biggest redesign since launch

During WWDC, Apple has announced a big update to CarPlay. Apple are proud of their penetration in auto, with 90% of new cars being sold in the US and 75% of cars sold internationally supporting the platform.
Apple claims this the biggest update since Apple CarPlay was announced more than 5 years ago. In reality, it’s a refinement of what was already there.
The new design allows for more to be displayed on the screen at once. There’s a new full-screen Calendar view, allowing you to see upcoming appointments.
Despite the overhaul, CarPlay got an incredibly short period of time during the keynote. The home screen allows you to see your navigation (left in LHD markets, right in RHD markets), as well as your time to destination, music playback and even control over things like your garage door.