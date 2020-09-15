Apple iPhone 12 is MIA at Apple’s September event

Overnight Apple held an event online that included a number of product announcements, but left many fans disappointed that we didn’t see anything about the iPhone 12.

The full Apple Event is now available to watch (or re-watch) here.

During the hour-long event, Apple announced new hardware, including the Watch Series 6, the more affordable Watch SE, an iPad Air, and the new iPad.

Apple also announced a couple of new subscription services. Fitness+ and Apple One which bundles up to 6 services into a single subscription.

Apple Watch (Series 6)

The big news this year is that Apple has included an O2 sensor in the Apple Watch. This allows you to monitor your blood oxygen levels, just by wearing a watch, no more annoying needle pricks for those suffering with diabetes.

Apple uses 4 bright red lights on the back of the watch, to illuminate your wrist and then monitors the volume of light reflected back. From this, they’re able to measure the colour of your blood, which represents the amount of oxygen present. A sample can be taken is just 15 seconds.

That’s really impressive and will be life-changing for some customers.

The Watch Series 6 starts from A$599.00. For those with higher budgets, there’s a Hermes edition available for A$2,259.00.

Apple Watch SE

Starting from A$429, the Watch SE offers a more affordable entry point to the Apple Watch. It features a Retina display, fall detection and emergency sos, great for the older people in your life, or those with medical conditions that may create a risk of falling.

Naturally, the Watch SE comes with access to track your fitness, is compatible with the new Fitness+ service, and can also track your sleep.

Apple iPad (2020)

The new iPad comes with Apple’s latest A12 Bionic chip, support for Apple Pencil 2 and the Smart Keyboard, and tomorrow.. iPadOS 14. The new iPad Air starts from A$499.00 and will be available from the 18th of September.

Unfortunately it looks like Apple will go another year with the fairly sizable bezels on the iPad’s 10.2″ display. What is important is the new USB-C power adapter, for which Apple also includes a Lightning to USB-C cable in the box.

Apple iPad Air

iPad Air uses what Apple calls an ‘all‑screen design’. While the bezels are reduce from the iPad, they are still there and really not close to being an all-screen design. If we take a look at any of the flagship phones from 2020, you’ll see what an all-screen design really means.

The 10.9″ Liquid Retina display hides the new A14 Bionic chip which Apple says is capable of editing 4K video. There’s also support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard.

The new iPad Air is available in five finishes – Space Grey, Silver, Rose Gold, Green and Sky Blue. The 64GB version starts at A$899, while the 256GB version starts at A$1,129.

Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness+ allows you to watch workouts on your phone, iPad or AppleTV, while monitoring your vital signs like heart rate, calories burned and distance traveled on your Apple Watch.

If you’re already in the Apple camp, you’ll be familiar with Apple’s fitness goals being represented by rings. When working out with Fitness+ your rings (goals) are dynamically updated and overlayed over the training videos.

The new Apple Fitness+ service is coming late 2020 and will cost $9.99/mo.per month or $79.99 /yr. If you buy an Apple Watch, you’ll get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free.

Apple One

The subscription bundles start for an individual from A$19.95/m. This includes Music, Apple TV+, Arcade and 50GB of iCloud storage.

Many households have multiple Apple products and to address that demand, Apple will offer a Family plan from A$25/m. This includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Arcard and 200GB of iCloud storage.

Finally, the biggest subscription is A$39.95/m and that includes everything in the family plan, but increases the online storage to 2TB, while also including Apple News+ and Fitness+.

As for that illusive iPhone 12, we expect Apple will hold a dedicated event for that, possible as soon as next month.