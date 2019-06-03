AppStore is coming directly to Apple Watch

on June 4, 2019
Apple’s developer conference revealed the ability to purchase and install an app directly on the Apple Watch. This comes through the AppStore directly on the device, rather than having to control it through your phone.
Streaming music will also be possible without a companion app.
Apple also announced new features built into the watch, like Audiobooks, Voice Memos and Calculator. There’s even the ability to do Tip calculations for when you’re in countries that use tipping (like the US). A nice feature is the ability to split the bill with friends.
