Arlo adds Apple HomeKit support

Controlling your IoT devices from multiple manufacturers can be a real hassle. This generally means you need to jump between apps to control each device, or at least each different brand of device.

This week Arlo Technologies who make connected cameras, announced support for HomeKit, Apple’s smart home platform. This adds to the existing support for IFTTT, SmartThings, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

The new update is rolling out now on Arlo Pro and Arlo Pro 2 Security Camera Systems that are paired with Arlo’s most popular base station models, VMB4000 and VMB4500.

While Arlo users can already control their Pro or Pro 2 cameras via the Arlo app, HomeKit compatibility will provide added convenience for iPhone and iPad users. Now, iOS users will be able to access certain functions of their Pro or Pro 2 cameras in the HomeKit ecosystem using the Apple Home app and Siri voice commands.

“Given the ever-evolving smart home ecosystem protocols and landscape, cross-compatibility is something we’re always exploring. Knowing HomeKit support continuously resonates with our users, we wanted to expand those offerings to our wire-free camera solutions. By optimising the compatibility to work with both the HomeKit ecosystem, as well as the Arlo app, our users now have added convenience.” Tejas Shah, SVP Product and CIO.

HomeKit allows users to easily and securely control smart home products via the Apple Home app and Siri on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, and HomePod.

Existing Arlo Pro and Pro 2 security camera users whose cameras are paired with either the VMB4000 or VMB4500 base station models will now be able to receive notifications on the Apple Home app when motion is detected.

iOS users can also utilise Siri to quickly activate a HD livestream onto their iPhone or iPad hands-free. With HomeKit, Arlo Pro and Pro 2 users can also set up automations to control other HomeKit-enabled smart home devices.

For example, users can set up an automation to trigger HomeKit-enabled lights to turn on at certain times when motion is detected by an Arlo Pro or Pro 2 camera.

Fully wire-free with rechargeable batteries, both the Arlo Pro and Pro 2 cameras boast crisp HD picture quality. The Arlo Pro and Pro 2 Smart Security Systems are available at all major retailers and e-commerce vendors.

For more information, head to arlo.com.