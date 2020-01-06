Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera has a massive LED light and 2K HDR camera

Arlo Technologies has announced the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera. This adds to their lineup of IoT home security products.

This floodlight isn’t your typical floodlight. Replacing traditional bulbs, Arlo is now using a powerful LED array to light your path or turn the lights on for intruders.

The system features an integrated 2K HDR camera. The HDR is something you can expect to see more of this year from security cameras and is great for outdoor use, enabling the camera to capture detail in shadows, while avoiding a blown out sky.

There’s a very decent 160-degree field of view which should allow you to place it down the side of your house, out the front or around the back and capture everything you need, in the event an unwanted guest pays you a visit.

Naturally, a connected device like this offers two-way audio, custom lighting configurations and a built-in siren to any home or small business. It also lends itself to a number of use cases through a robust suite of smart features with the support of Arlo’s AI subscription-based service, Arlo Smart.

Details of the Arlo Wire-Free Floodlight Camera launch timing and cost in Australia have yet to be confirmed.

“Arlo’s industry-leading technology is now packed into a wire free, sleek form factor allowing for seamless camera and floodlight integration. With this highly functional, yet minimalist design, users are able to reap the benefits of increased illumination, best-in-class camera performance and computer vision technology resulting in even more peace of mind – all without compromising their home exterior aesthetic.” Bradley Little, Vice President of Sales APAC.

The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera implements a variety of features to clearly identify and alert who or what is outside a user’s home. These ensure maximum image and audio quality even in instances where users might typically experience a washout effect from brightness or distracting background noise.

Features include:

Superior Brightness: Powerful LED’s illuminate a wide area, activated by motion or manually.

Powerful LED’s illuminate a wide area, activated by motion or manually. 2K Video with HDR: Zoom in on objects and see clearer details and colours in 2K HDR during live or recorded video viewing.

Zoom in on objects and see clearer details and colours in 2K HDR during live or recorded video viewing. Colour Night Vision: See what’s lurking in the dark with colour night vision or traditional black and white.

See what’s lurking in the dark with colour night vision or traditional black and white. 160-degree Diagonal View: Keep an eye on more of what matters with a wider field-of-view.

Keep an eye on more of what matters with a wider field-of-view. 2-Way Audio: Hear and speak to visitors clearly with superior audio quality.

Hear and speak to visitors clearly with superior audio quality. Built-in Smart Siren: Trigger your siren remotely or automatically during an event.

Trigger your siren remotely or automatically during an event. Rechargeable Battery: Convenient and long-lasting battery to take the expense out of security.

Convenient and long-lasting battery to take the expense out of security. Custom Control: Enhance protection with custom floodlight and camera settings.

Thanks to a dedicated ambient light sensor, the floodlight camera can automatically measure the amount of surrounding light to allow for true customisation for when the floodlight automatically turns on. To do so, users can configure the ambient light sensor’s sensitivity threshold to surrounding light within the Arlo app. This level of customisation will in turn help users further preserve the product’s battery life as well.

The floodlight camera also offers three different light patterns – constant, flashing, and pulsating – which users can control manually on-demand or via automation rules.

The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera was designed with user convenience in mind and allows for easy installation in a variety of outdoor environments.

The unibody design, is very unique and the outer-body casing is designed to seamlessly blend into any home exterior. I would like to see it offered in a range of colours though.

When it comes to mounting the camera, there’s an integrated ball mount and ceiling adapter accessory, users can easily articulate the floodlight camera in nearly any direction and install on a number of hard surfaces.

With the purchase of the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera, users will receive a complimentary three-month trial to Arlo’s AI subscription-based service, Arlo Smart, where they will have access to rolling 30-days of 2K cloud recordings to store and view video clips.

Users will be able to customise their experience by adjusting notification settings to spot people, vehicles, animals or packages. Controlled entirely through the Arlo app, users can easily view live streams and recordings from their floodlight cameras, adjust their camera’s settings or access cloud recordings with the available Arlo Smart trial.

For more information on the full range of Arlo Smart Home products and services, visit www.arlo.com.