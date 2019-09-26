Arlo Pro 3 for home and SMB offers some serious upgrades

The Arlo Pro 3 is now available. In all new hardware revisions, we kind of expect our technology to be smarter, faster, stronger, better and the list of upgrades Arlo have brought to their Pro 3 cameras is exactly that.

Designed for home and small business owners, this wire-free security solution, now includes 2K resolution (nearly 80% more pixels than its predecessor) with HDR, an integrated spotlight with colour night vision and a super-wide 160-degree field of view.

Engineered to work indoors or outdoors, Pro 3 offers advanced image quality for DIY security that anyone can easily install in minutes and monitor from anywhere using the Arlo app. Pro 3 also includes a new Smart Hub that securely manages network traffic to the camera in addition to enhancing power and WiFi performance for better range and battery life.

The Pro 3 comes with a 3 month trial of Arlo Smart, Arlo’s AI and computer vision-based service that delivers advanced detection of people, vehicles, animals and packages. In addition, Arlo Smart enables personalised notifications with custom activity zones and cloud storage for video recordings up to 2K in resolution.

Price and Availability

The Pro 3 camera systems include the SmartHub and start at an RRP of A$949 which includes 2 wireless cameras. You can get additional Pro 3 cameras for A$419, so there’s a significant saving for the starter pack. Pro 3 will be available for purchase from leading Australian electronic retailers from early October.

Pro 3’s wire-free design includes a weather-resistant housing that can be installed at nearly any angle via a magnetic mount or screw mount for added physical security. Arlo Pro 3 marks the first time a camera in the Pro series will feature a built-in siren that can be triggered automatically, or manually from the Arlo app, when motion or audio is detected, as well as an integrated spotlight to light up the night and ward off unwelcomed guests.

Colour night vision further differentiates Pro 3 from other conventional security cameras, by allowing users to see what’s lurking with colour video instead of traditional black-and-white security footage. Additionally, superior two-way audio lets users have clear, natural conversations remotely through the camera’s built-in microphone and speaker.

The innovative Arlo Pro 3, our new Pro Series flagship product, provides users with more details and clarity when monitoring their home or business day and night. Have ultimate peace of mind with Arlo Smart’s artificial intelligence offering a customisable experience allowing users to take direct control of their security. Bradley Little, Vice President of Sales APAC

In addition, users will be able to customise their experience by adjusting notification settings to spot people, vehicles, animals or packages. Controlled entirely through the Arlo app, users can easily view live streams and recordings from their Pro 3 cameras, adjust their camera’s settings or access cloud recordings with the available Arlo Smart trial.

The new system includes a rechargeable, long-lasting battery along with a magnetic charging cable that can also be used to directly power the camera.

Using the same accessories as Arlo Ultra, Pro 3 users can further customise their set-up with convenient add-ons like the solar panel, extended length outdoor charging cables, and a dual charging station designed to quickly charge two batteries at once.

For more information on the full range of Arlo Smart Home products and services, visit www.arlo.com.