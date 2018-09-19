As Bathurst 1000 goes 4K, it’s time for Foxtel parity between Sat and IP.

This afternoon we see another announcement that another 4K channel will arrive on Foxtel, this time dedicated to the Supercars Bathurst 1000.
Channel 444 will deliver the first 4K broadcast of the great race during October 4th – 7th of October.
We’ve long complained that broadcast content was lagging behind the on-demand content of Netflix, YouTube Amazon Prime Video etc, so naturally it’s great to see that changing.
The issue is that Foxtel seem to be making a pivot as a company, back to the old satellite delivery. Both 4K channels announced are restricted to satellite customers only. This sucks for those who have invested in either of Foxtel’s 4K capable IP-based streaming boxes, the Foxtel TV2 or Foxtel Box.
I’d call on Foxtel to make the 4K channels available to both providers as those who’ve purchased the streaming hardware are likely to have no interest in paying to have an installer put a satellite on their roof and to get another box (the Foxtel iQ4).
Supercars CEO Sean Seamer said the 4K technology would be brought to the mountain in partnership with Foxtel and Gearhouse.