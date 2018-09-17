Assassin’s Creed Challenge is coming to Sydney, parkour mode:ON

Ubisoft Australia have announced that the Assassin’s Creed Challenge is coming to Metcalfe Park in Sydney. The Assassin’s Creed Challenge will be a full size parkour course with obstacles inspired by the moves of a master assassin and the release of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on October 5.

Designed to replicate the Ancient Greek setting of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, participants will have the opportunity to partake in six different challenges and achieve similar stunts that they will perform in game.

Each daring obstacle will have fans running, climbing, swinging and balancing their way through the ruins and statues of Ancient Greece’s myths and legends.

The final obstacle will be one of Assassin’s Creed most iconic moves, the ‘Leap of Faith’, off a seven-metre platform. Each contestant who completes the course will also receive a limited edition Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Spartan Helmet.

Fans will also be able to play Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on Microsoft Xbox One X consoles in a dedicated gaming area with 16 available pods.

“An Assassin’s Creed Obstacle course has been one of the most sought after requests by not only the Assassin’s Creed Community, but all Australian gamers. We are extremely excited to be bringing the concept to life to celebrate the launch of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on October 5.” Edward Fong, Managing Director at Ubisoft Australia

You could also win one of three custom Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox One X Consoles. One custom console will be available for each of the following competition categories:

Best Photo

Best Video

Best Cosplay

To enter, participants will need to upload their photo to Instagram with the hashtag #AssassinsCreedChallenge on October 5 and 6.



To register for the event and for your chance to tackle the Assassin’s Creed Challenge register at – https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/ubisoft-presents-the-assassins-creed-challenge-sydney-tickets-50338710438.

The event will be open to the public on Friday, October 5, from 10 am – 5pm, and Saturday, October 6, from 9am – 5pm, and will also feature cosplay and food trucks.

If you can’t make it to the event, there’s always the next best thing, which is to play the game, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, releasing worldwide on October 5th, 2018. It’s available for Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X, PS4 and Windows PC.

Players who pre-order the Gold Edition, Digital Ultimate Edition, Medusa Edition, Spartan Edition or Pantheon Edition of Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey before October 2, 2018 will have the opportunity to play the game up to three days earlier.

For more information on Assassin’s Creed®, please visit: assassinscreed.com.