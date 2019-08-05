ASUS announces 5 new GPUs are coming to ANZ in September

ASUS have announced no less than five new Radeon graphics cards, including ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) Strix and ASUS TUF Gaming Radeon RX 5700 XT and RX 5700 models, as well as an ASUS Dual EVO Radeon RX 5700.

These new GPUs featrue a new power and cooling design, allowing greater performance compared to the reference design. For gamers looking for a new graphics card to deliver solid framerates at 1440p resolution, ASUS Radeon RX 5700 and RX 5700 XT graphics cards are ready to deliver.

ASUS Radeon RX 5700 XT and RX 5700 graphics cards are ready to unleash the full performance of AMD’s 7nm RDNA architecture.

ROG Strix: Take Flight

1440p is the new sweet spot for mainstream gaming, and ROG Strix Radeon RX 5700 XT and RX 5700 pack everything needed to churn out decent frame rates in all the latest game titles. Components on the surface of the PCB are precisely soldered with Auto-Extreme Technology and the GPU chip is cooled using MaxContact and a beefy heatsink.

On top, three fans leverage our new Axial-tech design, which surpasses our own industry-leading fans from the last generation. In-between those layers are a myriad of additional features, including 0dB mode, IP5X dust resistance, a reinforced frame, and more.

ASUS TUF Gaming: Built TUF

TUF Gaming X3 Radeon RX 5700 XT and RX 5700 equip three powerful fans to improve cooling, without sacrificing the durability that makes them TUF. Both cards are built using Auto-Extreme manufacturing, protected by rigid backplates that prevent PCB flex, and feature sleeve-bearing fans with space-grade lubricant sealed to IP5X standards.

The new duo are also backed by a rigorous battery of validation tests to ensure compatibility with the latest TUF products.

ASUS Dual: 2X Fans. 2X Fun.

Delivering the latest gaming experience from AMD in its purest form, ASUS Dual Radeon RX 5700 EVO melds performance and simplicity like no other.

Axial-tech fans propel air over a huge heatsink and Auto-Extreme Technology ensures all-around reliability. It’s the perfect combination for a powerful plug-and-play experience.

Availability and Pricing

The Asus ROG Strix Radeon RX 5700 XT, RX 5700, TUF Gaming X3 Radeon RX 5700 XT and RX 5700, and ASUS Dual Radeon RX 5700 EVO will be available in Australia and New Zealand from around September.

Prices will be available closer to the launch.