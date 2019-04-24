ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo and MSI launching 9th Gen Intel mobile processors

Intel has officially launched the new 9th Gen Intel Core mobile H-series processors. Naturally, these are the most powerful Intel Core mobile processors and are targeted at those gamers and creators with the highest performance demands.

As of today, laptops powered by the 9th Gen Intel Core mobile processors will launch from manufactures including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo and MSI.

“Our new 9th Gen platform is designed to delight gamers, creators and performance users by giving them more of what they want. We are bringing desktop-caliber performance with up to 5 Ghz and 8 cores in a range of thinner systems and new level of connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) so users can game or create where they want.” Fredrik Hamberger, general manager of the Premium and Gaming Laptop Segments at Intel

There are more than 700 million enthusiasts, gamers and content creators who have demands on computer performance that means they want the best. In an ever increasingly mobile world, the power of a desktop in a laptop is an incredibly inviting prospect.

If you require a device that can handle tasks from demanding AAA games to taxing creative workloads like editing, rendering and transcoding massive 4K video, all while on the go, then Intel’s latest Core i9 processor is likely on your shopping list.

Delivering what Intel call desktop-caliber performance in a mobile form factor the new devices will feature the most reliable wireless with Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 (Gig+); the most versatile wired connectivity with Thunderbolt 3; and support for Intel Optane memory technology.

Performance

The flagship is the 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9980HK processor, the first Intel Core i9 mobile processor with up to 5 GHz with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost, 8 cores and 16 threads, and supporting 16MB of Intel Smart Cache. If money is no object, start here.

In terms of performance upgrades, you can help justify the cost with the knowledge that you’ll get a up to 33% overall performance leap compared with a 3-year old PC. There’s also increased responsiveness of up to

28%.

It’s also worthwhile knowing there’s products to suit all budgets, with the full range includes Intel Core i5, i7 and the unlocked Intel Core i9-9980HK for even more performance.

Gaming

With the 9th gen chips, it makes gaming while recording and streaming possible, something many of us do, but is the kind of performance that has traditionally required a PC.

With optimized performance on battery and Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 (Gig+) – based on the latest Wi-Fi standard offering low latency and ultra-fast gigabit speeds – laptop gaming gets a whole lot better.

If you’re a gamer, expect to be able to:

Play immersive AAA gameplay with up to 56% FPS improvement on games like “Total War: Warhammer II”. 6

Experience up to 38% faster turn time on games like “Civilization 6”. 7

Game, record and stream without compromise and broadcast HD live streams up to 2.1 times faster, gen-over-gen. 8

Break the gigabit barrier with the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard running on the Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 (Gig+) solution offering almost three times faster throughput and up to 75% latency reduction9 – pair it with Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) routers based on Intel technology to unleash a great gaming experience.

Improving the creative experience

9th Gen Intel Core mobile processors power faster video editing to tackle heavyweight creative tasks on the go. New Intel Optane memory H10 with solid-state storage provides the responsiveness of Intel Optane memory with the capacity of a QLC NAND SSD, speeds application and content loading, and Thunderbolt 3 enhances home and office creation via fast single-wire access to multiple 4K monitors, additional external storage and system charging. 9th Gen Intel Core mobile processors will deliver:

Up to 54% faster 4K video editing versus a 3-year-old PC.

With up to 1TB of total storage, Intel Optane memory H10 with solid-state storage will have the capacity users need for their apps and files.

Up to 63% faster content creation versus a 3-year-old PC via Intel Optane memory H10 with solid-state storage versus a standalone TLC NAND SSD.

Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) lets you share your 10GB multimedia files in less than one minute (almost three times faster than standard 2×2 AC Wi-Fi).4 When connected to a new Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) router powered by Intel technology it is now possible to create, edit and share faster than ever before.

Availability

Starting April 23, 2019, laptops powered by the 9th Gen Intel Core mobile processors will launch from OEMs including Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo and MSI, as they introduce the most compelling laptops for gaming and content creation.N