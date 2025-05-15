ASUS has a White RTX 50 Series GPU for your white-themed battlestation

ASUS has announced White Edition versions of the GeForce RTX 5070, 5070 Ti, 5080 and 5090 graphics cards across its ROG, TUF Gaming and Prime families.

If you’re building a PC and opt for a white theme, then pay attention as this could very well be the GPU for you.

These high-performance cards are powered by NVIDIA Blackwell, GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators.

Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4, generate images at unprecedented speed, and unleash creativity with NVIDIA Studio.

A snow-white rig with peak power

For the most power possible in a ravishing white, check out the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 White Edition 32GB or ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 White Edition 16GB. These cards comprise the top of the power stack.

Both feature a quad-fan design for more airflow than the previous-generation flagship cards, and they also feature ASUS-patented vapor chamber technology and eight heat pipes for incredible heat dissipation. Each card also utilizes a premium phase-change thermal pad on the GPU instead of thermal paste, enhancing the longevity of the thermal interface material.

These cards offer premium power delivery, the 80-amp MOSFETs on the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 provide 35% more headroom than traditional designs, giving users the stability they need to push the limits.

The ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 also pairs with the ASUS GPU Tweak III desktop app to give users Power Detector+, which checks the reliability of the 16-pin power connection. The app will alert users to any current abnormalities in the pins of the PCIe power connector, ensuring they know how their card is holding up at all times. Both the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 and ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 feature a protective PCB coating to help guard against short circuits.

While these White Edition cards overhaul the ROG Astral line’s color scheme, they maintain the original ROG Astral cards’ incredible builds. Both White Edition cards feature a sturdy metal frame, fan shroud and backplate, while retaining the line’s signature sci-fi stylings.

While you can certainly mix and match graphics cards and case brands, ASUS would love you to install thewhite GPU in the ROG Hyperion GR701 PC case for a truly elite, snowy setup.

TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 Ti White Edition graphics cards

TUF Gaming is offering a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti White Edition 16GB and a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti BTF White Edition 16GB graphics card. Both pack phase-change thermal compound for efficient cooling and a host of durability enhancements. These cards also feature a protective PCB coating to help prevent short-circuiting and leverage military-grade components for longevity.

Meanwhile, long Axial-tech fan blades provide more airflow than standard fan designs. And thanks to 0dB technology, the fans shut off when the card is not under heavy loads, so users can enjoy quiet computing.

For users who want the cleanest, most visually-optimized rig possible, the TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 Ti BTF White Edition is the answer. Thanks to its BTF high-power (GC-HPWR) adapter, this gorgeous white card minimizes cable clutter and dazzles from inside the PC case. And that adapter is detachable, so this graphics card is compatible with standard motherboards in addition to those that use the ASUS BTF design.

Small-form-factor Prime White Edition

The ASUS Prime GeForce RTX 5070 White Edition graphics card is an excellent option for gamers building a small-form-factor (SFF) PC. This card features a convenient 2.5-slot design, meets the SFF-Ready Enthusiast GeForce Card guideline, and will fit in most mATX and mITX cases with ease. It also retains the phase-change thermal compound and three Axial-tech fans for incredible thermal efficiency.

This card is a winner for anyone who loves PC components with curved, sleek designs. For users who want a smooth, svelte graphics card with tastefully minimalist visual accents, give the Prime GeForce RTX 5070 White Edition is the answer.

White power supply units

Users will need a strong, capable PSU to keep up with the latest and greatest graphics cards. Along with strength, users may also want a power supply that matches their PC’s aesthetics.

ASUS offers white PSUs designed specifically for enthusiasts who want a color-coordinated build.

For the flagship ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 White Edition and ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 White Edition, ASUS recommends the ROG Thor 1200W Platinum III White Edition PSU, available starting in late May 2025.

This power supply’s GaN MOSFET ensures efficient power delivery, and the patented intelligent voltage stabilizer enhances voltage delivery by up to 45% over standard PSUs, giving users stable gameplay with rock-solid performance. Plus, the unit’s ROG heatsinks keep temperatures and noise low. The PSU even features 0dB technology: when not under load, its fan shuts off to provide a truly quiet experience.

Users who opt for a TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 Ti White Edition or TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 Ti BTF White Edition will want to check out the TUF Gaming 1000W Gold White Edition power supply. Not only is this PSU custom-designed to match white TUF Gaming card aesthetics, it also features the TUF Gaming line’s military-grade components for enhanced durability, backed by a 10-year warranty.

It’s PCB coating helps to guard against short circuits, while its 80 Plus Gold certification promises premium power delivery. Plus, this PSU sports fully modular etched cables for easy cable management, making it a great match for the clean cable management made possible by the TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 Ti BTF White Edition.

Finally, the Prime 750W Gold PSU is a perfect match for the Prime GeForce RTX 5070 White Edition. This PSU can be installed so that only the white portion of its exterior is visible, giving users the snow-white PC of their dreams. And beyond looking great, this PSU will deliver the power that this card needs. Featuring 80 Plus Gold certification, dual-ball fan bearings and other premium components designed for premium power delivery, the Prime 750W Gold PSU is ready to go. It features an 8-year warranty, so users can game for years with absolute confidence.

For users who think they will need even more power for peripherals and overclocking endeavors, there’s the Prime 850W Gold PSU. All the units referenced here are ATX 3.1 compatible and PCIe 5.1 ready, meaning they are ready for the heavyweight demands of next-generation graphics cards. With these PSUs, users will have the freedom to upgrade as they see fit. And for anyone who is unsure how much power their gaming PC needs, the handy ASUS PSU calculator is available. It calculates recommendations based on the combination of a build’s graphics card and CPU.

Take control with GPU Tweak III

The ASUS GPU Tweak III software empowers users to conveniently monitor and tune GPU performance. This desktop app provides an in-depth look at graphics card specs and status, making it easy to adjust various processor parameters. Whether users want to switch performance modes or overclock with a single click, GPU Tweak III simplifies the process.

Additionally, GPU Tweak III features a Mobile Monitor function, enabling users to track their graphics card’s status on a mobile device when connected to the same local network. Mobile controls now let users toggle GPU Tweak III’s on-screen display (OSD), activate a graphics card’s 0dB fan mode and switch between OC, Silent and User performance modes. Together, these tools offer extraordinary flexibility in graphics card control.

Click here to learn more about how GPU Tweak III can augment the PC gaming experience.

For more RTX 50 Series offerings beyond these four White Edition cards, check out the full ASUS RTX 50 Series lineup.