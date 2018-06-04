Asus just announced the ROG Phone with crazy air cooling accessory

On stage at Computex 2018, Asus’ performance gaming division ROG have just announced a new mobile phone. The ROG Phone features a Snapdragon 845 processor 8GB of RAM.

That processor is overclocked to run at 2.96GHz and instead of letting the processor throttle its performance as the temperature rises, Asus have included a crazy AeroActive external cooler with every phone. This clips over the phone to cool it and keep performance levels as high as possible. This clip also provides an additional USB-C port and headphone port.

This phone features a fairly typical AMOLED display 6″ AMOLED screen, running a resolution of 2,160 x 1,080. Asus say they added a dedicated HDR processor that targets maximising display performance for gaming. The display has a 90Hz refresh rate, the highest of any AMOLED display in the world. With a 1ms response time, its faster than even the Razer phone.

That display also features a new stereo vibration that is designed to give you force feedback through the screen as you game on it.

The phone also features an insane 512GB of storage. If you play as many games on it as Asus hopes, you’ll need every bit of that space.

Things get crazier when you understand you can dock this attach a keyboard and mouse and game on the big screen. There’s also handheld mode that uses 802.11AD to deliver an ‘authentic gamepad experience’ as you project the contents of your phone to a wireless receiver. Asus says this reduces the wireless lag from around 100ms, down to under 20ms.

Asus doesn’t stop there, with another dual-screen accessory which extends the experience from the phone’s display, to the second display. Apparently there are gamers out there that aren’t challenged enough by a single display, instead want to play 2 games at once.

Its an ambitious device with performance at its heart, if anyone will buy it, will be a big wait and see.