Ausgrid and JOLT open first of 500 street-side, Fast Electric Vehicle charging stations in Sydney

Having a vast array of charging locations available to you, is often a critical aspect of an electric vehicle purchasing decision. Thankfully the charging infrastructure is getting a boost in Sydney, with free, fast charging thanks to a new partnership between Ausgrid and JOLT. The first of these new EV charging stations is now operational in Mona Vale.

Rather than relying on people travelling to charging destinations, JOLT is is able to leverage existing Ausgrid streetside infrastructure, which are being converted to what they’re calling a ‘kiosk’. These contain both CCS2 and CHAdeMO plugs, which support all modern EVs on the road today.

JOLT uses advertising on the side of charging infrastructure to help offset the cost of charging sessions.

If you’re wondering what happens if an EV owner decides to make this charging spot a parking spot for the day, JOLT says they have an idle charge fee of $5 for every 30 minutes that customers overstay.

Ausgrid Chief Customer Officer Rob Amphlett Lewis said Ausgrid’s program to convert existing streetside “green boxes” to also double as charging stations was going to help push Sydney into greater EV take-up.

“We’re using existing, essential electrical infrastructure on the street to provide a free service for the community and hopefully help accelerate the transition to electric vehicles in Australia. Innovative projects like this are the future of energy. They give our customers access to renewable energy choices and incentivise electric vehicle use which is a key step in the transition towards cleaner transport options. “People will be able to pull up, plug in and be on their way in 15 minutes. We’re thankful to have the support of the community and the Northern Beaches Council to make this happen.” Ausgrid Chief Customer Officer Rob Amphlett Lewis

JOLT CEO Doug McNamee said he plans to rollout 500 charging kiosks across the Ausgrid network.

“We’re excited to be teaming up with Ausgrid for the launch of our Sydney network, giving drivers the ability to access free, fast charging across the city. Drivers will get 7Kwh free per day, potentially saving over $1000 a year. JOLT’s partnership with Ausgrid helps solve the major barriers affecting the uptake of EVs including access to charging, cost and range anxiety. In the last 12 months, EV ownership has skyrocketed, almost doubling to 23 thousand new registrations, representing the second year in a row where the total number of electric vehicles has almost doubled. Now, more than ever, Australians are gearing up for an EV revolution.” Doug McNamee, JOLT CEO

Customers will be able to sign up via the JOLT app to access 7kWh for free once per day, which takes around 15 minutes to charge. Users looking for more than 7kWh can pay for further energy via the app.

The next kiosk will open in Strathfield, with plans for charging stations to be rolled out across Sydney including Randwick, Hornsby and the Northern Beaches.