AUSkey is dead, replaced by myGovID – “It’s like having 100 points of ID on your phone”

The challenge of verifying who you are online is a challenging one. The previous authentication method was AUSkey which the Government has announced is being terminated, as of March 2020.

Authenticating yourself to Government services is incredibly important as it involves Government services that deal with business operations, tax, trade, financial services and more.

AUSkey was used for a lot of Government services, some of the most important being:

Austrade – An Australian Government financial assistance program for current and aspiring exporters.

– An Australian Government financial assistance program for current and aspiring exporters. Australian Business Register (ABR) – Businesses and organisations can update their ABN details online.

– Businesses and organisations can update their ABN details online. Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) – Business reporting tools for lodging financial reporting documents.

– Business reporting tools for lodging financial reporting documents. Australian Taxation Office (ATO) – Several tax functions to be completed online.

– Several tax functions to be completed online. Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) – Holders of telecommunications carrier licences can lodge their eligible revenue return to ACMA online.

– Holders of telecommunications carrier licences can lodge their eligible revenue return to ACMA online. Department of Health – Access for Australian Government-funded aged care service providers. Organisations must be registered to access the service provider portal.

– Access for Australian Government-funded aged care service providers. Organisations must be registered to access the service provider portal. Department of Human Services – Centrelink Services – Employers can lodge Paid Parental form online.

– Employers can lodge Paid Parental form online. Department of Industry – Allows Automotive Transformation Scheme (ATS) participants to submit Quarterly Returns and Third Quarter Business Plan Updates online.

– Allows Automotive Transformation Scheme (ATS) participants to submit Quarterly Returns and Third Quarter Business Plan Updates online. The full list is avaialable here.

At the end of March 2020, myGovID and Relationship Authorisation Manager (RAM), will be replaced by myGovID.

myGovID is the Australian Government’s digital identity provider to prove who you are online. It’s like the 100 point ID check, but on your smartphone. It is important to point out, this is different than a myGov account.

What you need to do

To continue using the Government services, you’ll need to download the myGovID app to your iOS or Android device (iOS 10 or Android 7.0 or later). It is worth noting that as you are authenticating you individually, you will need a single email address for the account creation.

You will need to upload your identity documents to validate and prove you are who you say you are. Once you have created the account, you can think of this app as the ultimate MFA security device.

The basic steps are

Get your digital Identity Set up your business Authorise others

Using what they call a Relationship Authorisation Manager (RAM), you can nominate the principal authority to act on behalf of a business. The RAM will allow you to create associates between your ABN and myGovIDs.

While this is a fairly aggressive timeline for a change of this importance, I don’t think anyone particularly liked AUSkey, it required you to install software on your computer or use a USB stick to save your key. Using a modern solution like a mobile app to prove who you are is a much better solution.

To learn more check out abr.gov.au/mynewkey

AUSkey and Manage ABN Connections will continue to be supported while you move to myGovID and RAM.